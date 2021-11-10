Brooklyn's Artist " Mula Migz " drops his music video " You Know The Vibes " in front of Barclays
Brooklyn Rapper Mula Migz on the Rise !
Been grinding and I'm not gonna stop because it's all about timing.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn's own Rising Artist "Mula Migz" drops his new music video for his new single " You Know The Vibes ( YKTV ) " ( DIRECTED BY OG LZ ) off his new album " Outta This World ". In this new music video, RAPPER " MULA MIGZ " took his viewers to the world's famous " Barclays Center " in his hometown Brooklyn, New York.
In his new video you can see Mula Migz in his vibe repping Brooklyn to the fullest " Yktv " got a hard hitting beat & epic video for all his supporters. Been grinding for way too long it's his time to shine.
Independent Rising Rapper “Mula Migz” from Brooklyn, New York City is paving a way for the new generation of “Musician Entrepreneurs”! After gaining over a million of plays in just a few months on audiomack, he creates a new marketing team during the pandemic straight from his phone. He also helped start up an online candle company with his girlfriend at home thats has already gained sales. “Mula Migz” is constantly working on the next best venture for his music business where he is soon going to publish an ebook that teaches musicians, content creators, etc. to give tips, strategies and help build their social media platforms and music platforms. Besides all of this independent rapper “Mula Migz” gained over thousands of followers in months on Instagram and is soon to release his highly anticipated album “Outta This World” under his independent record label “Mula Records Inc” since his last album “Mula Migz Season” reached over 10,000 streams overnight using one of his strategies. Now that the pandemic in New York City is declining, “Mula Migz” will soon hopefully be hitting a stage near you.
Mula Migz - You Know The Vibes