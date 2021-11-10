Governor Wolf, Bipartisan Governors Urge Congress to Pass CHIPS Act to Create American Jobs, Boost Semiconductor Production

Governor Tom Wolf and a bipartisan group of governors sent a letter to Congressional leaders today urging Congress to help create hundreds of thousands of American jobs and incentivize domestic semiconductor production by passing the Creating Helpful Incentives for the Production of Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act.

The global shortage of semiconductors has idled automotive manufacturing plants across the country, affecting more than 575,000 American jobs. The CHIPS Act would encourage semiconductor production to return to the U.S, providing a key material used in automobiles, health care devices, farm tractors and combines and the defense industry.

The letter states, “Not only will the incentive funding help address this pressing need, it will also create and protect hundreds of thousands of jobs, grow our economy, and strengthen our national security by creating a resilient domestic semiconductor supply chain for our manufacturers and national defense industrial base.”

The governors who signed the letter:

Tom Wolf, Governor of Pennsylvania

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan

Tony Evers, Governor of Wisconsin

Kay Ivey, Governor of Alabama

JB Pritzker, Governor of Illinois

Laura Kelly, Governor of Kansas

Gavin Newsom, Governor of California

Roy Cooper, Governor of North Carolina

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky