Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 11.09.21
The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 2:00 pm. to 3:00 pm. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.
Meeting Agenda
- Roll Call of Task Force Members
- Review of plan requirements per the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force Establishment Amendment Act of 2021 (DOEE)
- Review of DC Water’s Lead Free DC Plan and progress to date (DC Water)
- Announcements
The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:
Join on a computer or mobile phone >> Event number: 2310 704 7303 Password: public
By phone: 1-650-479-3208 Access code: 2310 704 7303
For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].