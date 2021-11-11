CLEARED4 TO SUPPORT COVID-19 TESTING THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH THE FOUNDATION OF CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Foundation offers COVID-19 testing and support to more than 2.1 million students as part of campus health services
Partnering with CLEARED4 enabled us to quickly get our 40,000+ students and staff to confirm their vaccination status or enter into our weekly COVID-19 testing with our partner Biocept. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted HIPAA-compliant health verification platform, has partnered with the Foundation for California Community Colleges to provide fast solutions for campus reopenings, including daily health screening, COVID-19 test scheduling, result tracking, vaccine tracking and campus access management for 116 California community colleges and their more than 2.1 million students.
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform—used either as a frictionless, standalone experience or as a seamless integrated product in the app of any client—that enables a user’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time such as venue apps or specific employer tools. The flexible solution enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to an entire location such as a venue or a classroom or a specific zone within that location, using any form of unique identifier, including custom QR codes, government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables and facial recognition.
“A platform for COVID-19 symptom management and tracking is critical to help protect the safety of campus populations and reduce the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, CEO and co-founder of CLEARED4. “CLEARED4 is proud to keep campuses open and operating.”
"Riverside Community College District (RCCD) had a huge challenge to meet the vaccination tracking and testing standards that were required to safely reopen our campuses. Partnering with CLEARED4 enabled us to quickly get our 40,000+ students and staff to confirm their
vaccination status or enter into our weekly COVID-19 testing with our partner Biocept,” said Christopher Blackmore, associate vice chancellor, RCCD. “In just a few weeks, over 50% of our students have now confirmed their vaccination status via CLEARED4. We continue to work together to optimize the solution to meet our evolving needs."
This partnership and colleges’ access to symptom management, test result and vaccine verification is made possible through the Foundation’s CollegeBuys program, the systemwide procurement vehicle which leverages the purchasing power of the 116 colleges to offer a number of services and products at up to 85% discount, ensuring colleges can meet the educational needs of students.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. CLEARED4 automates complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.
CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops, venues such as Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, El Camino College, School of Visual Arts and Manhasset School District.
About the Foundation for California Community Colleges
The Foundation for California Community Colleges is the official nonprofit foundation to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors and Chancellor's Office. The Foundation's mission is to benefit, support, and enhance the missions of the California Community Colleges system, the largest higher education system in the nation. Incorporated in 1998, the Foundation works to benefit all California Community College students, colleges, college foundations, and the system as a whole by accelerating paths to economic and social mobility, strengthening communities, and reducing barriers to opportunities for all Californians. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.foundationccc.org.
About CollegeBuys
CollegeBuys is the Foundation’s systemwide procurement vehicle that leverages the buying power of California’s 116 community colleges to offer discounts of up to 85 percent on a wide range of educational products—from industry-leading software and technology to high quality office and classroom furniture. For more information, visit www.collegebuys.org.
