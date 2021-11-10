What Foster Parents Wish Attorneys Knew About Them

by Debbie Ausburn

This article is printed with permission from The Guardian, Volume 43, Number 02, Summer 2021, a quarterly law journal published by the National Association of Counsel for Children (NACC).

I understood but was saddened by my foster daughter’s cynicism. My husband and I had accepted her placement several years earlier, but her chronic depression and suicide attempts had outpaced our ability to help her. We asked the agency to place her somewhere that could give her a higher level of care. She did well in the new placement, stayed connected with us, and 18 months later, we were back in court for the judge to decide our petition for guardianship. It was a momentous decision for our family, but a routine petition for the system. Most of the people we encountered during the process meant well, but somehow their combined efforts created a system that was creaky, unyielding, and riddled with holes for kids to fall through. In my foster daughter’s phrase, they simply “checked the boxes” as they moved her case through the system.

As a lawyer and foster parent, I have seen the system from many angles. During all my years as a foster parent, I cannot recall ever having talked to any court-appointed special advocate (CASA) or guardian ad litem (GAL) appointed for one of my children. Early in my foster care service, our jurisdiction did not have either a CASA or GAL program. But even when I moved to a county with active programs, I never heard from my child’s advocate. Children can never have too many adults who care about them. I still do not know what information the advocates provided to the court or where they learned it. If any of them had asked me for my opinion, these are some things that I would have told them.

First, we may not have the expertise of therapists, doctors, or teachers, but we know the child’s day-to-day life. Those experts only know a part of the child’s life; we are the experts on how all the pieces of our child’s life fit together. We have lived with the night terrors or screaming fits triggered by what we thought were innocuous events. We generally have suffered along with the child as they struggled to complete homework or deal with not being able to visit with their parents. Foster parents may not have impressive credentials, and we are far from perfect, but we do have information that you need to know. Most of us care about them as much or more than any other adult you will hear from, and we will have a perspective that no one else has.

Second, take the time to listen to us. The law presumes that the caseworker will relay our information, but we often are at odds with the agency, and caseworkers sometimes do not have the time to gather all the facts about the child. We want you to know the challenges and rewards that come from parenting a child who has suffered trauma. Our challenges can be lonely at times. Therefore, when we get a chance to speak to you, we may vent and tell you more than you have time to hear. Give us time to tell you the story of the child’s life with us.

Third, and importantly, take the time to get to know and listen to the children you represent. As a lawyer, I understand how hard it can be to manage a heavy caseload of clients who want advice today and not when time permits. I see court-appointed advocates shortening conversations with children. They tend to focus solely on a few facts or issues and ignore everything else. Children, however, rarely understand what is relevant to their case and tend to concentrate on what is important to their emotions. Let them have their say. When they feel that they have been heard, they are more willing to trust your advice.

Finally, work hard to be objective. As a court-appointed advocate, your job is to be an advocate for the child. You can only do that well if you first get all the facts and sort through them objectively. It may be hard to stay objective as you go through these high-emotion cases. They may start falling into a pattern, and it can be very tempting to put every fact into an already neatly labeled box.

There is no doubt that preordained narratives abound. We often see stories of false accusations and rushed investigations. Not every case fits a usual pattern. More importantly, each case is unique to those of us whose lives you touch. Don’t give in to shortcuts that can compound a child’s trauma and delay their healing. Take your time before you decide who is the villain and who is the hero.

In our case, the guardian ad litem apparently decided, even without meeting us, that we were appropriate guardians. We brought our daughter home and cared for her until she left as an independent adult. Yet, even with the ending that we all wanted, the process undermined our already shaky faith in the system. As a foster parent, that result saddens me. As a lawyer, it frightens me. If we decide to be part of the system, whether as an attorney or court-appointed volunteer, we need to do all in our power to make it work for the children caught in it.

In my foster daughter’s case, “checking the boxes” turned out well because all of the other pieces were in place. For less stable situations and parents without a lawyer’s resources, a rote investigation can be devastating. So, the next time you have a case involving a foster parent, give it the time it takes to get all the facts. Recognize that, even if we aren’t professionals, we are the experts about our children’s daily lives. Take the time to listen to what we know about those children. Finally, don’t cast us as the villain or the hero before you hear all of the facts. We need your objectivity as much as the Court does.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR :