UPG entrepreneurship initiative creates unique opportunities for 500 people from across the world

Entrepreneurs from around the world apply to #UPGBiashara: a unique program that provides opportunities for learning, networking, mentorship and funding.
We are thrilled that we can support entrepreneurs who are looking to make a better tomorrow for their communities. We are thrilled to be here, thrilled to be supporting you and the future”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applications continue to come in as diverse entrepreneurs from around the world seek to be part of the Class of 2022 of UPG Biashara: a unique programme that provides opportunities for learning, networking, mentorship and funding.
— Nancy Orem Lyman, Vice-President and Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good®
UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. The unique ecosystem is built with a view that entrepreneurs make the world a better place and so they deserve support that maximises their chances of success. And this support is provided for free to 500 fortunate entrepreneurs who earn their place by demonstrating their ideas and their passion.
The ecosystem also produces a series of conversations themed “A Random Walk on Entrepreneurship” with the next instalment taking place on Monday, 29 November 2021 at 4pm CET with top executives already confirmed. RSVPs are possible here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP. The first Random Walk took place on 18 October as part of triple billing of launch announcements.
First, the launch event for the UPG Biashara initiative. In the presence of UPG Champions, friends and guests, UPG President Yemi Babington-Ashaye invited the audience to “cut the ribbon” as a new initiative is born that will touch lives in a very special way. He shared: “When you care about making the world better, there is a category of activists that very often gets overlooked - and these are our brothers and sisters who are entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs deserve our love, our attention and our resources and this is what #UPGBiashara is about.”
Second, the launch of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. The Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant is a USD 100,000 accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities. With a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs, the program is inclusive in its design: a minimum of 5 recipients will receive grants between USD 5,000 and USD 20,000 to be invested directly into their businesses. In collaboration with #UPGBiashara, the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant brings a full suite of empowerment opportunities in ways that will change lives and change communities.
“We are thrilled that we can support entrepreneurs who are looking to make a better tomorrow for their communities. We are thrilled to be here, thrilled to be supporting you and the future - not just of Africa, but of the world. And it is entrepreneurs like you that will make the difference,” said Nancy Orem Lyman, Vice-President and Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good®.
Third, the launch of the “Random Walk on Entrepreneurship” series. Inaugural panelists included: Catherine Sarr, Founder of Almasika Fine Jewellery. Marcus ter Haar, Corporate and Social Impact Advisor and Former Managing Director of Okavango Diamond Company and Tarek El Kady, Entrepreneur and Angel Investor and Executive Chairman KD Group. The panelists answered various questions on the topic and shared their entrepreneurial journey and experiences with an audience that loved it.
The second episode, on 1 November, featured three amazing CEOs from around the world: Javier Guerrero, CEO of Truck Rail, (Spain); Monica Musonda, Founder and CEO of Java Foods (Zambia); and Kevin Van Lancker, CEO of Sportswear of Tomorrow (Romania).
The next episode is scheduled for Monday, 29 November at 4pm CET and already has top executives and sign-up from around the world. RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP.
Applications are currently open to be part of the Class of 2022 of #UPGBiashara and those interested are invited to learn more and to apply here: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara. The application deadline is 31 December 2021.
Diamonds Do Good® is a global non-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the positive impact of natural diamonds in Southern Africa. It’s focus today is to support programs that develop and empower people in natural diamond communities around the world and to share these stories of positive impact. Diamonds Do Good® is supported by the international natural diamond industry. https://www.diamondsdogood.com.
About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place, especially by contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Among other initiatives, UPG currently runs the world’s largest sustainability leadership training that currently supports young change makers in over 100 countries working on local projects that span all 17 Goals. UPG also publishes the Empowered People Index that ranks countries by how much power people have to determine their own future. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.
