DC Publisher Releases Bilingual Early Childhood Books About Animals & Community Helpers, Thanks to The Red Backpack Fund
COVID-19 relief grant, created by The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation and GlobalGiving, used to make books available to literacy organizations for under $2.00!
These books encourage children to be aware of the world around them. They depict family members together, caring for each other. These books not only promote literacy, they promote families!”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platypus Media is very pleased to announce the relaunch of their most popular early childhood backlist titles, Look What I See! Where Can I Be? With My Animal Friends and Look What I See! Where Can I Be? In the Neighborhood in affordable, bilingual editions.
— William Sears, MD, author of The Attachment Parenting Book
A baby can wake up in so many interesting places! Join Baby as she explores her neighborhood, accompanied by her loving family. Watch as she wakes up in a different location each day of the week. At first, she focuses on a single detail. Then, turning the page, the entire scene is revealed. With stunning photographs, these sweet part-to-whole guessing game books help young children become aware of the world around them.
Look What I See! Where Can I Be? In the Neighborhood / ¡Mira lo que veo! ¿Dónde crees que estoy? En el barrio is a great introduction to neighborhood locations and the community helpers who live and work around every corner.
Look What I See! Where Can I Be? With My Animal Friends / ¡Mira lo que veo! ¿Dónde crees que estoy? Con mis amigos los animales follows Baby and her family as they meet goats at a local farm, relax in a butterfly garden, and make furry friends at the animal shelter.
In October of 2020, Platypus Media was selected for a COVID-19 relief and recovery grant from The Red Backpack Fund, an opportunity for woman-owned small businesses with demonstrated capacity to overcome COVID-19 setbacks. The grant was made possible by The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation, partnered with GlobalGiving. Platypus Media’s proposal—to re-release their two most popular backlist titles in affordable, bilingual paperbacks for literacy organizations serving children in need—was rated Outstanding. Learn more about The Red Backpack Fund at www.globalgiving.org/redbackpackfund.
Platypus Media works with literacy organizations across the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America. These organizations have shared that they are always looking for high quality bilingual books under $2.00 each. The release of these titles jumpstarts a new program of low-cost bilingual translations of Platypus Media’s older titles. Both Look What I See! titles are priced at $8.95 retail, but are available to literacy organizations and nonprofits for $1.96 (when ordering 500+). Our hope is to use this grant money as seed funding to get the program launched, then expand into other languages that lack bilingual resources, including Haitian Creole, Bengali, Tagalog, Mandarin, Amharic, Somali, and Farsi.
A complementary Teacher’s Guide for each Look What I See! book (available in English), can be downloaded at no charge from our website. The Guides provide further information, hands-on activities, and articulations to the English Language Arts Standards (ELA).
Author Dia L. Michels is an internationally published, award-winning, science and parenting writer who is committed to promoting attachment parenting. A mother of three adult children, she has written over a dozen books for adults and children, many of which have been translated into a variety of languages. She lives in Washington D.C.
Michael J.N. Bowles is a critically acclaimed, award-winning photographer. His photographs have been exhibited and published around the world. He is an enthusiastic traveler, but has a home in Virginia with his wife and two children.
Platypus Media products are distributed to the trade by National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. Cover scans, sample content and Teacher’s Guide available at PlatypusMedia.com. For more information about our publications, direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact Ali.Trujillo@PlatypusMedia.com.
Look What I See! Where Can I Be? With My Animal Friends /
¡Mira lo que veo! ¿Dónde crees que estoy? Con mis amigos los animales
32 pages • Size: 8 x 8" • Grades: 0–2 • Ages: 2–7
Paperback ($8.95) ISBN: 978-1-951995-03-4
eBook ($7.99) ISBN: 978-1-951995-05-8
Look What I See! Where Can I Be? In the Neighborhood /
¡Mira lo que veo! ¿Dónde crees que estoy? En el barrio
32 pages • Size: 8 x 8" • Grades: 0–2 • Ages: 2–7
Paperback ($8.95) ISBN: 978-1-951995-02-7
eBook ($7.99) ISBN: 978-1-951995-04-1
