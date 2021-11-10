Gov. Wolf Visits Local Vaccine Clinic Site, Encourages Pennsylvanians to Stay Safe This Holiday Season by Getting Vaccinated

Clinic open to all Pennsylvanians ages 5 and older tonight from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Governor Tom Wolf today visited Berks Community Health Center’s Rockland location to promote their upcoming walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible Pennsylvanians ages 5 and older. The visit was part of the Wolf Administration’s efforts to encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Thank you to the staff here at Berks Community Health Center for their tireless work in getting Pennsylvanians vaccinated,” said Gov. Wolf. “As vaccination rates rise and as vaccines are approved for younger age groups, our ability to protect Pennsylvanians from this dangerous disease continues to grow. The approval of the pediatric vaccine is another important milestone in our fight against this virus. I encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians, especially parents and guardians, to consider getting themselves and their child(ren) vaccinated ahead of the holiday season.”

Tonight’s walk-in vaccine clinic will take place at Berks Community Health Center at 1110 Rockland St., Reading, PA 19604. The vaccination clinic is open all eligible Pennsylvanians ages 5 and older from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. All three COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered in addition to the Pfizer pediatric vaccine, vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals, and those eligible for booster shots. Berks Community Health Center is a federally qualified health center serving more than 13,000 patients in Berks County. More than 50 percent of their patients are on public insurance, with 80 percent being at or below the Federal Poverty Level. To date, Berks Community Health Center has administered nearly 17,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The governor was joined at Berks Community Health Center’s Rockland location by Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania’s Physician General, Mary Kargbo President and CEO of Berks Community Health Center, and Dr. Mary Kelleher Chief Medical Officer at Berks Community Health Center.

“Berks Community Health Center is honored to have Governor Wolf visit the COVID vaccine clinic at our Rockland health center,” said Kargbo. “We appreciate his help in urging our community members to get vaccinated and hope that it is successful in increasing overall vaccine rates in Berks County.”

“We must continue to encourage individuals who have not yet been vaccinated, or who have only received one dose of a two-dose series, to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Now that children ages 5 through 11 are eligible to be vaccinated and others can get booster shots, we have a broader audience to educate about the importance of protecting themselves from COVID-19 through vaccination. Your commitment to health and safety by getting vaccinated and following public health safety guidance is making Pennsylvania a better place.”

On November 2, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for children ages 5 through 11. Since that time, more than 18,800 doses of the pediatric vaccine have been administered within the commonwealth’s vaccine jurisdiction, which excludes Philadelphia. Currently, the commonwealth has administered 14,361,302 total vaccinations with more than 72 percent of adults fully vaccinated.

“If you still need to get vaccinated or have children who just became eligible, talk to your doctor or pharmacist now about making an appointment,” said Gov. Wolf. “Safety and peace of mind is the best gift you can give yourself, your family, and your community this holiday season. Our community vaccine providers are doing the hard work every day to get shots in arms and we need every eligible Pennsylvanian to go out and get your shot.”

To find a vaccine location near you visit vaccines.gov.