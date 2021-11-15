Cabo Platinum Expected to Offer New Super Yacht Just in Time for the Holidays
The 108-foot Neoprene made by Mangusta is expected to arrive in Los Cabos in DecemberSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabo Platinum, an exclusive full-service accommodation company in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, announces the arrival of a luxurious new addition to its fleet of charter yachts. The Neoprene, a 108-foot super yacht made by Mangusta, is expected to set sail in Cabo San Lucas in December and will be one of the most luxurious, accommodating, and stylish yachts to charter in the Baja.
The exterior portion of this yacht was designed by an Italia studio and naval architect to maximize the comfort of guests. The sleek and sophisticated yacht boasts four contemporary staterooms, specifically designed for luxury and an abundant amount of comfortable living space for large groups of up to 10 guests.
Guests of this yacht rental in Cabo San Lucas, which is redefining what luxury means, will enjoy a premium open bar, including an award-winning specialty tequila, to complement a gourmet dining experience with highly trained private chef Javier Tipia. Tipia spent several years in NickSan, a world-renowned Japanese restaurant learning to cook up his signature sushi and sashimi dishes, along with many other limitless and indulgent dishes for all palates.
Not only does this Cabo yacht rental provide an exclusive experience with luxury amenities, but also something for those adventure-seekers on charter, coming with a 6’x16’ floating island, SeaBobs, two SUPs, kayaks, snorkel equipment, and more.
For guests who prefer to travel in style, Cabo Platinum has procured exclusive access with a private jet that is parked in Los Cabos. The Citation 650 Jet offers vacationers to skip TSA, avoid the long customs lines and crowded airports, protect themselves from germs/viruses, in complete luxury, comfort, and more.
Cabo Platinum invites guests to join them on this exclusive yacht, or one of the many other luxury private Cabo San Lucas yacht charter or private jet charter they offer. “Much like our villa rentals, our expert staff creates an experience that is unique to our guests and their preferences, to ensure that they have a one-of-a-kind vacation,” said Danette Reid, owner of Cabo Platinum. “We present only the finest yachts for our guests, creating an unmatched collection of yacht offerings to choose from, so there is something for every taste and party size.”
Travelers looking for luxurious get-away stays in Cabo villas can expect an experience of their lifetime when vacationing with Cabo Platinum.
About Cabo Platinum
Cabo Platinum is a full-service rental company dedicated to providing guests with an unparalleled vacation experience in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. With a world-renowned concierge service and a curated list of activities and services available for all guests, including, concierge, private jet, transportation, or fishing and yacht charters, Cabo Platinum offers the most luxurious vacation packages available in today’s market. To learn more, visit https://caboplatinum.com/.
