Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Value to Reach $57.17 billion By 2028: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Diesel Exhaust Fluid Def Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Technology (AdBlue, Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Tank, Nitrogen Oxide Sensor (Nox) Sensor), Application (Automotive, Non-Automotive), and By Geography
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Market is accounted for $22.60 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $57.17 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of diesel exhaust fluids in the manufacturing and construction sectors and surge in demand for diesel engines due to high prices of petrol are the factors driving the market growth. However, the increasing sales of electric vehicles is hampering the market growth.
Some of the key players profiled in the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Market include Blue Sky Diesel Exhaust Fluid, Certified DEF , Cervantes-Delgado, Inc, CF Industries Holdings, Inc, Colonial Chemical Company , Cummins Filtration, Dakota Gasification Company, Dyno Nobel, KOST USA, Inc, McPherson Oil Company, Old World Industries, LLC, STOCKMEIER Group , Tersus DEF, The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, and Yara International ASA.
The Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Market is majorly driven by increasing average age of vehicles and miles, stringent emission regulations, and increasing number of DEF pumps. The bulk storage tanks segment is growing at a highest CAGR as it allows the users to store fuel in bulk, thus helping in refueling the equipment onsite. North America dominated with a significant market share due to the standardization of diesel exhaust fluid tanks in trucks and buses manufactured in countries and demand for commercial vehicles is high in the region. Europe market is growing at a highest CAGR due to the increasing the number of vehicles and strict government regulations in controlling emissions.
