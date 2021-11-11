Artist and Cultural Instigator Kristine Schomaker Dares to See Her Nude Self Through the Eyes of Sixty Artists

Installation View, Perceive Me at MOAH: Cedar (Museum of Art and History, Lancaster CA)

In her first museum show the plus-size artist challenges ideas of body image, beauty and self acceptance with Perceive Me, on view at MOAH Cedar through Dec 12

I hate pictures of myself. I have always felt fat. I am not alone.” — Kristine Schomaker, Artist

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In “Perceive Me,” plus-size artist Kristine Schomaker challenges us to examine our acceptance of differences, especially related to size. She posed for 60 artists to do nude portraits of her larger-than-average form; the results are a celebration of and for anyone who has ever felt less than beautiful.With “Perceive Me,” Schomaker found a way to stimulate serious thought and important conversation about accepting oneself. Her work has often touched upon perceptions of the female body, an issue that has been a challenge for her since her youth. She hated having her photo taken because she didn’t want her body and face, which she saw as less-than-ideal, being memorialized in photos. She developed an eating disorder, but she never lost sight of the need to express herself in her art.“I’ve never heard so many people come into the gallery and just make some sort of vocal exclamation of surprise,” said Peter Tyas, executive director of Studio Channel Islands. “Everybody who has come in, regardless of where they are on the spectrum of having an arts education . . . is surprised by how they react. And that’s the mark of a great exhibition.”Tyas notes that the exhibition is “intentionally provocative” and “daring” because it “celebrates the bravery of standing naked in front of somebody, and the bravery of accepting your own body, and presenting your own body for others to accept.”This first museum exhibition of "Perceive Me" is on view at MOAH: CEDAR in Lancaster CA from October 9 to December 12, 2021. The exhibition originally opened for a month-long installation at the Ronald H Silverman Fine Art Gallery at California State University, Los Angeles on Jan. 25, 2020 and recently concluded a seven week exhibition at Studio Channel Islands. After MOAH: CEDAR, “Perceive Me” travels to Mesa Community College Art Gallery and to Coastline Community College Art Gallery in 2022.Artists who collaborated in the project include Amanda Mears, Anna Kostanian, Anna Stump, Ashley Bravin, Austin Young, Baha Danesh, Betzi Stein, Bibi Davidson, Bradford J Salamon, Caron G Rand, Carson Grubaugh, Catherine Ruane, Chris Blevins-Morrison, Christina Ramos, Cynda Valle, Daena Title, Daggi Wallace, Dani Dodge, Debbie Korbel, Debby and Larry Kline, Debe Arlook, Diane Cockerill, Donna Bates, Elizabeth Tobias, Ellen Friedlander, Emily Wiseman, Geneva Costa, Holly Boruck, J Michael Walker, Jane Szabo, Janet Milhomme, Jeffrey Sklan, Jesse Standlea, John Waiblinger, Jorin Bossen, K Ryan Henisey, Karen Hochman Brown, Kate Hoffman, Kate Kelton, Kate Savage, Katherine Rohrbacher, Kerri Sabine-Wolf, Kim Kimbro, L Aviva Diamond, Leslie Lanxinger, Mara Zaslove, Marjorie Salvaterra, Martin Cox, Monica Sandoval, Nancy Kay Turner, Nurit Avesar, Phung Huynh, Rakeem Cunningham, Serena Potter, Sheli Silverio, Susan Amorde, Susan T. Kurland, Sydney Walters, Tanya Ragir, Tony Pinto, Vicki Walsh.Kristine Schomaker is a Los Angeles based multidisciplinary artist, art historian and curator. She received her BA in Art History and an MA in Studio Art from California State University Northridge. Schomaker has been exhibiting her work since the late 1990s. She has had solo exhibitions throughout Los Angeles including “Plus” at Ark Gallery in Altadena, “Mirror, Mirror!” at Gallery H Phantom Galleries LA, Hawthorne, California, “And One Man in His Time Plays Many Parts” at the Los Angeles Art Association, “Plus” at Moorpark College Art Gallery, “A Comfortable Skin,” at Kerckhoff Hall Art Gallery UCLA, Los Angeles, California and “Ce n’est pas une Peinture,” at TRACTIONARTS, Los Angeles, California. Schomaker has also been featured in numerous group exhibitions. In addition to working as a practicing artist, Schomaker is an independent curator, the founder of Shoebox PR and publisher of the online contemporary art magazine Art and Cake.

Kristine Schomaker Previews the Inaugural Exhibition of "Perceive Me' at Cal State LA, January 2020.