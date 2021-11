Gov. Henry McMaster to Tour Veteran Owned Businesses on Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will visit and tour veteran owned businesses in the Upstate to celebrate Veterans Day, tomorrow, November 11, starting at 11:00 AM.

Gov. McMaster to tour Tactical Medical Solutions

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster

WHAT: Veteran owned business tour

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, November 11 at 11:00 AM

WHERE: Tactical Medical Solutions, 1250 Harris Bridge Road, Anderson, S.C.

Gov. McMaster to tour ACL Airshop

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, November 11 at 2:00 PM

WHERE: ACL Airshop, 500 Park Commerce Road, Greenville, S.C.

-###-