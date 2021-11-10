Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,160 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on Federal Court Ruling Affirming Investigatory Powers of Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after a federal judge ruled to affirm the right of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol to access former President Donald Trump's White House records:

 

“The District Court has delivered an important victory for the Constitution, the rule of law and the American people, in ruling to decisively reaffirm the House’s broad investigatory powers and to reject the past President’s attempted obstruction of the investigation into the deadly January 6th insurrection.

 

“Led by Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol is honoring its duty to pursue the truth of that dark day and to ensure that such an assault on Democracy can never again happen.  No one can be allowed to stand in the way of the truth – particularly not the previous President, who instigated and encouraged the insurrection.  As the ruling states, ‘Presidents are not Kings, and plaintiff is not President.’

 

“The violent domestic attack on Congress on January 6th was an attempt to overthrow the government and to subvert American Democracy itself.  This ruling clearly reaffirms the power and importance of the Select Committee to pursue its prerogative to conduct oversight and find the truth, to protect the Capitol and defend Democracy.”

 

# # #

 

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on Federal Court Ruling Affirming Investigatory Powers of Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.