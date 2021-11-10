Pelosi Statement on Federal Court Ruling Affirming Investigatory Powers of Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after a federal judge ruled to affirm the right of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol to access former President Donald Trump's White House records: “The District Court has delivered an important victory for the Constitution, the rule of law and the American people, in ruling to decisively reaffirm the House’s broad investigatory powers and to reject the past President’s attempted obstruction of the investigation into the deadly January 6th insurrection. “Led by Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol is honoring its duty to pursue the truth of that dark day and to ensure that such an assault on Democracy can never again happen. No one can be allowed to stand in the way of the truth – particularly not the previous President, who instigated and encouraged the insurrection. As the ruling states, ‘Presidents are not Kings, and plaintiff is not President.’ “The violent domestic attack on Congress on January 6th was an attempt to overthrow the government and to subvert American Democracy itself. This ruling clearly reaffirms the power and importance of the Select Committee to pursue its prerogative to conduct oversight and find the truth, to protect the Capitol and defend Democracy.” # # #