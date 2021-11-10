Families of kindergarten – 3rd grade students invited to regional literacy meetings across state

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: November 8, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – Today, The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) kicks off a series of eight regional literacy meetings across the state for families of students in kindergarten through 3rd grade.

All meetings are from 6 –7 p.m. and no registration is required. The first one takes place tonight in McComb. Other locations include Oxford, Jackson, Moss Point, Yazoo City, Itta Bena and Starkville.

At each meeting, families will receive an overview of the state law concerning literacy and assessment, as well as strategies that can be used at home to help students improve their reading skills. The state law, known as the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), focuses on prevention and intervention to help children develop the reading skills required for 4th grade.

Family engagement is also a critical component of students’ reading success.

Time and place of each meeting are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 8, 6 – 7 p.m. McComb High School Cafeteria 310 7th Street, McComb

McComb High School Cafeteria 310 7th Street, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6 – 7 p.m . Bramlett Elementary School 225 Bramlett Boulevard, Oxford

. Bramlett Elementary School 225 Bramlett Boulevard, Thursday, Nov. 11, 6 – 7 p.m. McWillie Elementary School 4851 McWillie Circle, Jackson

McWillie Elementary School 4851 McWillie Circle, Monday, Nov. 15, 6 – 7 p.m. Family Education Center 3524 Prentiss Avenue, Moss Point

Family Education Center 3524 Prentiss Avenue, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 6 – 7 p.m. McCoy Elementary School 1835 School Drive, Yazoo City

McCoy Elementary School 1835 School Drive, Thursday, Nov. 18, 6 – 7 p.m. MS Valley State Business Building 14000, US- 82 West, Itta Bena

MS Valley State Business Building 14000, US- 82 West, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 6 – 7 p.m. Partnership Middle School 11200 MS-182, Starkville

Partnership Middle School 11200 MS-182, Monday, Dec. 6, 6 – 7 p.m. Bates Elementary School 3180 McDowell Rd Ext, Jackson