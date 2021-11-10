‘IMPOSTER The Series’: Rounds Out Cast With Kapil Talwalkar, Todd Waring and Veronica Maccari

L-R: Kapil Talwalkar, Todd Waring, Veronica Maccari

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crexels Production Company announced today that Kapil Talwalkar, Todd Waring and Veronica Maccari

will round out the ensemble cast of its forthcoming dramedy web-series, IMPOSTER.

Talwalkar’s credits include NBC’s musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and American-ish. Todd Waring (Servant), Veronica Maccari (Polly Pocket), Najah Bradley (Black Box), Clayton Farris (SEAL Team), and Elyse Mirto (The Last Ship) round out the supporting cast.

About IMPOSTER the series:

Crexels Production Company’s IMPOSTER brings to screen a six episode web-series about the journey of one woman in search of validation as an artist, while she struggles with her inner demons on realizing that her most famous piece may or may not have been her own idea.

Veronica Maccari stars as Marina Hayes, the artist who realizes the idea for her most famous piece may or may not have been stolen. Talwalkar plays Tristan, Marina’s narcissistic and hugely successful photographer ex-boyfriend. Waring takes the role of Victor Alberts, Marina’s curator boss.

The series is produced by Yaniv Waisman of Crexels, with Shayda Frost set to direct. Frost is currently collecting festival awards for her short film FANGIRL. She also has experience working as a co-producer for director Catherine Hardwicke on projects Don’t Look Deeper and Miss Bala, and being mentored by director Martin Campbell on his upcoming film MEMORY. Maccari, who wrote the series, also serves as exec producer.

IMPOSTER is set to film this month. Additional information about the web series is available at www.impostertheseries.com.

About Crexels

CREXELS creates and produces content from idea to final product in any delivery format. Formed in 2001 by Yaniv Waisman, the company concentrates in both scripted and non-scripted content, web videos, and short-form narrative. All made for an array of global networks and platforms. Visit: www.crexels.com