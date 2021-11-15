Lavelle Exhibits in International Art Show
The pandemic has killed over 761,000 Americans...with over 5.1 million fatalities worldwide. The focus of this painting is not on the life lost, but on the mother battered with unbearable grief.”SCRANTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scranton-based artist Helen Lavelle has been invited to participate in an international art exhibition through the M.A.D.S. Art Gallery in Milan, Italy.
— Helen Lavelle
Lavelle's piece entitled “Pandemic Pieta” will be displayed during the Hysterica International Art Exhibit, which will be held November 19-30 at locations in both Milan and Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands.
Hysterica features artists whose work investigates their own deep disturbances, fears, and emotional stimuli, soliciting a heterogeneous vision. Lavelle was invited to participate in the exhibition after M.A.D.S. Art Gallery curator, Carola Antonioli, noticed her art on Instagram.
Lavelle's original “Pandemic Pieta” is a 36”x36” oil painting on canvas. It was created in response to the horror and heartbreak left in the wake of COVID-19 and is the first piece in Lavelle's Pain and Vulnerability collection. The concept for her work began to take shape when the COVID-19 death toll hit 25,000 in the United States.
Lavelle said, “As I was painting, the number of lives lost continued to exponentially rise. Today over 761,000 Americans are dead…with over 5.1 million fatalities worldwide. The focus of this painting is not the life lost, but the mother who is battered with unbearable grief, unspeakably traumatized. She is in the eye of the storm, her face acknowledging her reality and ours. Her hand reaches out over her dead son’s body. She is not hysterical. She is feeling her feelings. She is fully present. She reaches out in her most vulnerable state so that we may reach in.”
Inspired by extensive travel throughout France, Italy, the United States, South America, Ireland and Greece, her work is affected deeply by current global need and influenced by political climate.
A classically trained, contemporary painter from the United States, Lavelle is also a nationally-recognized leader in the advertising industry. Lavelle studied at Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia’s Moore College of Art and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.
“Lavelle said, “I'm honored to participate in this international exhibit. To have my work showcased in Milan is incredible to me, because of the city's tremendous art history. Everything is art in Milan. I also admire what the M.A.D.S. Art Gallery is making happen. This gallery had the foresight to know that art speaks and transforms. It needs to be seen continuously and what they have put together is nothing short of brilliant.”
M.A.D.S. Art Gallery is the first multi-media gallery with a permanent, digital set-up. During the exhibition, the art will be displayed virtually on screens, video projectors and touch screen monitors, with vertical and horizontal monitors in sizes ranging from 50” to 80” to optimally accommodate all kinds of dimensions and to make the real dimensions of the work stand out. Touch screen monitors allow visitors to zoom and enhance every detail of the art for a greater result.
Lavelle has devoted her life to chasing the light and capturing spirit. Her figurative, landscape and abstract work is held in corporate and private collections worldwide. Whether it be with oil paint on canvas or with the launch of a multi-media, multi-platform advertising campaign, she delivers her message with brazen authenticity. And has the awards to show for it.
