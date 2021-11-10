More about UPDATE - GBI Issues Blue Alert in Aggravated Assault Against a Henry County Police Officer

UPDATE:

Clayton County, GA (November 10, 2021) - The Blue Alert issued for Jordan Jackson is cancelled. Jackson was found deceased in Clayton County, GA on the evening of Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Henry County, GA (November 5, 2021) - The GBI has issued a Blue Alert for Jordan Jackson, 22, of McDonough, GA. A Blue Alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect has killed or seriously injured an officer and has not been apprehended. The suspect may be a serious threat to the public. This alert was issued Thursday night at 8:21 pm.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s location is asked to call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

News Release Issued by the Henry County Police Department

HENRY COUNTY, GA - November 5th, 2021

Henry County Police Department Case #2021-00098992

On November 4th, 2021, at approximately 6:00pm, Henry County Police responded to a domestic dispute near the area of Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive McDonough, GA 30252. Shortly after arriving, the officer attempted to arrest the suspect when the officer was shot. The suspect, identified as Jordan Jackson, fled the scene in a white in color 2016 Honda Civic, Georgia license plate RXF0384. Jordan Jackson is a 22 year old black male, 5’ 8”, weighs approximately 165 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jordan Jackson on Aggravated Assault charges. The officer was transported to Grady Medical Center and is currently in critical, but stable condition. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigating agency in the case. Any information on the whereabouts of Jordan Jackson, please call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or call 911. Additional details will be released as they become available.