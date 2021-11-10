USDA Announces Scholars Programs for Students at Historically Black and Tribal Land-Grant Colleges and Universities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 scholarship application cycle for the USDA 1890 National Scholars Program and the 1994 Tribal Scholars Program. These partnerships with the 19 1890 land-grant universities and 35 tribal colleges and universities are among USDA’s efforts to develop the next generation of food and agriculture leaders and build an agriculture workforce that is more representative of America. These scholarship programs are administered through USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE).

“The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program and the 1994 Tribal Scholars Program offer full scholarships that empower students at Minority-Serving Institutions to pursue careers in agriculture,” said Dr. Lisa Ramirez, Director of USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement.

The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program was established in 1992. The program provides full tuition, fees, books, work experience, room, and board. When the student has completed the academic and summer work requirements of the scholarship, USDA may convert the student to a permanent employee without further competition. The USDA/1890 National Scholars Program is available to high school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors. The application deadline is January 31, 2022. See the FY 2022 High School Application (PDF, 1.8 MB) and the FY 2022 College Application (PDF, 833 KB) and contact 1890init@usda.gov for more details.

The USDA 1994 Tribal Scholars Program was established in 2008 in partnership between USDA and 1994 land-grant institutions, tribally controlled colleges and universities with land-grant status. The program provides full tuition, fees, books, and workforce training to students pursuing degrees in agriculture, food, natural resource sciences, or related academic disciplines. When the student has completed the academic and summer work requirements of the scholarship, USDA may convert the student to a permanent employee without further competition. The USDA 1994 Tribal Scholars program is available to graduating high school seniors, full-time students currently enrolled at a 1994 land grant tribal college or university, or recent graduates of one of these schools. Additional requirements are outlined in the application package. The application deadline is January 31, 2022. See the 2022 Application (PDF, 452 KB) and email 1994@usda.gov for further information.

For more information on these scholars programs, visit www.usda.gov/partnerships/higher-education-initiatives.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.