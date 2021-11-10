Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Following Swearing in of Adrienne Wojciechowski to Serve as Assistant Secretary of Congressional Relations

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 — Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the following statement after the swearing in of Adrienne Wojciechowski to serve as Assistant Secretary of Congressional Relations at USDA.

“We are fortunate to add Adrienne as a leader at USDA at this critical time as we continue to work to advance opportunities to build back better and invest in our communities, our infrastructure, our food systems, and our families. Adrienne has spent a considerable amount of time working in a bipartisan manner in the United States Senate and has a deep-rooted and impressive career working on matters related to agriculture, conservation, and climate change. Her experience in the legislative branch and record on key issues of concern to USDA will suit her well in this role. I have full confidence in her ability to lead our Office of Congressional Relations and advance our efforts to work alongside Congress to accomplish the goal of doing good work for the American people.”

