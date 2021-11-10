Submit Release
News Search

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,174 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Following Swearing in of Adrienne Wojciechowski to Serve as Assistant Secretary of Congressional Relations

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 — Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the following statement after the swearing in of Adrienne Wojciechowski to serve as Assistant Secretary of Congressional Relations at USDA.

“We are fortunate to add Adrienne as a leader at USDA at this critical time as we continue to work to advance opportunities to build back better and invest in our communities, our infrastructure, our food systems, and our families. Adrienne has spent a considerable amount of time working in a bipartisan manner in the United States Senate and has a deep-rooted and impressive career working on matters related to agriculture, conservation, and climate change. Her experience in the legislative branch and record on key issues of concern to USDA will suit her well in this role. I have full confidence in her ability to lead our Office of Congressional Relations and advance our efforts to work alongside Congress to accomplish the goal of doing good work for the American people.”

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

You just read:

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Following Swearing in of Adrienne Wojciechowski to Serve as Assistant Secretary of Congressional Relations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.