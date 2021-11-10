National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association Elects New Board Chair
Marita Janiga, vice president of Investigations, Ethics and Compliance Department, Kaiser Permanente elected as 2022 Chair of the NHCAA Board of DirectorsWASHINGTON, DC, US, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association (NHCAA) today announced that Marita Janiga, vice president of Investigations within the Ethics and Compliance Department at Kaiser Permanente, has been elected chair of the NHCAA Board of Directors for 2022. The election took place during the Annual Business Meeting of NHCAA’s Membership Forum. Janiga succeeds Thomas Hixson, senior director of Special Investigations at Cigna.
Commenting on the election of Janiga, NHCAA Chief Executive Officer Louis Saccoccio said, “For the last several years serving on the Board, Marita has reliably brought her unique voice and perspective to our discussions and decision-making, yielding better outcomes for our members, our association, and our industry more broadly. Marita brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we look forward to a successful 2022, guided by her leadership.”
Janiga joined Kaiser Permanente in 2008. In her current role, she oversees the National Special Investigations Unit (NSIU) that investigates alleged inappropriate or illegal activity, including conflicts of interest, contract fraud, drug diversion, medical identity fraud, and employee, vendor, and member misconduct. In addition, she oversees Kaiser Permanente’s Ethics and Compliance Hotline Operations and Desktop Investigations Unit, which triages more than 14,000 ethics and compliance cases annually. Janiga also has responsibility for Kaiser Permanente’s National Fraud Control Unit and Strategy and Decision Support Team.
“Marita is an essential member of my Senior Leadership Team,” said Vanessa Benavides, chief compliance and privacy officer for Kaiser Permanente. “I know that she’ll bring the same passion, expertise, and deep experience that I rely on to the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association in her new role as incoming chair.”
Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, Janiga spent more than 20 years in federal law enforcement service, beginning in 1986 as a Special Agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. In 1998, she assumed the role of Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General (DOL OIG) in San Francisco, where she managed field offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas, and Honolulu. Many of the DOL OIG cases managed by Janiga focused on health care fraud in union health plans, as well as medical provider fraud in the federal Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs. It was during this time with the DOL OIG that Janiga became aware of NHCAA, becoming increasingly involved with the association. At the time of her retirement from federal service in 2007, Janiga was Special Agent in Charge of Labor Racketeering & Fraud Investigations, DOL OIG.
In addition to her service to the NHCAA Board of Directors, which began in 2015, Janiga has served on several NHCAA committees and presented at numerous NHCAA education and training programs, including the Excellence in SIU Leadership program and a half-day program entitled “Building Teams and Managing Staff: Setting Expectations, Determining Goals, and Understanding Roles.” Beyond her own work with NHCAA over the years, Janiga has consistently encouraged her colleagues’ involvement with the association as a means of professional development, whether as program attendees, participants in information-sharing activities, or as subject-matter experts and presenters at NHCAA training events.
Janiga’s election was announced in advance of NHCAA’s 2021 Annual Training Conference, which will be hosted virtually from November 16 to 19. The Annual Training Conference is recognized as the nation's leading health care anti-fraud forum. Janiga served as chair of the 2020 Annual Training Conference Planning Committee. This year’s program anticipates more than 1,400 attendees.
About the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association
Founded in 1985, the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association is the leading national organization focused exclusively on the fight against health care fraud. NHCAA’s members comprise more than 100 private health insurers and those public-sector law enforcement and regulatory agencies having jurisdiction over health care fraud committed against both private payers and public programs.
