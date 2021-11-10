Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn Releases Two New Flavors in Time for the Holidays
Creole Pickle and Southern Ranch popcorn is available both in stores and online
We’re excited to see our customers’ responses to these new additions, especially after watching how much they’ve loved our other flavors.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baton Rouge-based popcorn company, Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn, announces the release of two new flavors just in time for the holiday gift-giving season. Cajun Pop’s parade of flavors now includes Creole Pickle and Southern Ranch, bringing new savory tastes with the same air-popped crunch and Louisiana flare of the current product lineup.
— Mike Coates, Founder & CEO of Cajun Pop
Crisp and tangy, the Creole Pickle popcorn brings a snap of dill flavor with a kick of creole seasoning for a classic, crunchy snack. On the other hand, the Southern Ranch popcorn proves everything is better with ranch, combining a creamy mix of cheesy buttermilk flavor with a spicy blend of salt, garlic, onion, and herbs.
These savory popcorns join Cajun Pop's full parade of flavors including King Cake, Boiled Crawfish, Pecan Pie, Chocolate Pecan Pie, Dat Cheddar, Kickin’ Caramel, New Orleans Beignet, and Bananas Foster.
Mike Coates, Founder and CEO of Cajun Pop, says, “We’re excited to see our customers’ responses to these new additions, especially after watching how much they’ve loved our other flavors. Both the Creole Pickle and Southern Ranch popcorn have a Cajun spin fit for Louisiana and hold the potential to be loved nationally.”
With a mix of classic, delicious southern flavors to choose from, Cajun Pop popcorn makes perfect stocking stuffers and holiday gift baskets to share with friends and family both in and outside of Louisiana.
Cajun Pop is available at retailers including Neighborhood Walmarts, Rouses Markets, and Associated Grocers stores. Products are now available across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Minnesota, Colorado, and New Mexico, and the brand is quickly expanding nationwide. All products are also available to order online at Cajun Pop’s website cajun-pop.com and on Amazon.
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Walker, SASSO Agency, 225-505-6522, elizabeth.w@sassoagency.com
About Cajun Pop: Cajun Pop is a Louisiana-based and inspired gourmet popcorn brand created by Mike Coates in Baton Rouge. Since 2019, we have been delivering flavors like King Cake, Boiled Crawfish, and New Orleans Beignet to people who love the taste of Louisiana. Cajun Pop popcorn is available at select retailers in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Minnesota, Colorado, and New Mexico. Visit cajun-pop.com to learn more about our story, view available products, and place orders. Cajun Pop popcorn is also available on Amazon.com.
