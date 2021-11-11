Shamrock Roofing & Construction; A New Roofing Company Is Coming To Garden City That Loves Veterans
Shamrock Roofing & Construction is excited to announce that we are opening a location in Garden City, Kansas.
— Garen Armstrong
Shamrock is also a company that cares for its Veterans. Every year, Shamrock gives away a new roof to men and women on the frontlines with their Roof 4 Heroes Giveaway. In addition to that, Shamrock also awards a car to a chosen Veteran through their Cars 4 Heroes Program.
Shamrock Roofers are officially in town and ready to put a roof over your head with a heart to help heroes. Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction says, “We’re happy to be opening a new office in Garden City to continue to build on the Shamrock name as we have in the Heartland. Kansas is a great state to be working in and to add to the Shamrock Nation.”
Recently named one of the Kansas City Business Journal’s “KC Fast 50” Shamrock Roofing and Construction has literally doubled in size year over year for the past three years, which is truly monumental, particularly during a pandemic. Shamrock Roofers have expanded their Midwest service locations to reach from their headquarters in Kansas City to St. Louis, Des Moines, Lincoln, Omaha, Tulsa, and NE Texas.
Armstrong has an optimistic view of the future, saying, “I’m fresh after this heart transplant and freshly married and I’m ready to open our new Garden City location. We’re excited to get to know and grow with our new community.”
About Shamrock Roofing and Construction
Known for our uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been in business since 1977. Shamrock Cares as a devoted community activist, with quarterly roof giveaways to military families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and provider of the annual “Put the Unity in the Community” scholarship, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is already planning fresh ways to invest and to give back to our new hometown-starting today with celebrating Veterans.
