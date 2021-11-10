Board Packaging Market industry rides on high demand, looking at expansions 2021 | Top Vendors WestRock Company,Cascades
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board packaging, often known as corrugated cardboard packaging, is a long-lasting but low-cost alternative for a variety of products. It offers great damage protection and protects the product's safety throughout transportation. It's frequently used to guard against damage to fragile or valuable goods while in transit. Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) corrugated boxes are ideal for storing a variety of commodities, including groceries, dry cleaning supplies, paints, rubber parts, medical devices, and household items. In the packaged food sector, board packaging has risen to prominence.
According to the Food and Drink Federation of the United Kingdom, the food and drink manufacturing sector contributes 17 percent to the economy. Furthermore, the food processing industry generated 14% of India's GDP in 2016, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). Furthermore, as the number of working women grows, so does the demand for convenience foods. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 75.9 million employed women in the United States in 2018, up from 53.6 million in 1990. Board packaging plays a significant part in the aforementioned sector, which has the potential to boost the board packaging market's growth.
Get PDF Sample Of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3646
The cosmetics industry is another important sector where board packaging has seen widespread acceptance. Various cosmetic goods necessitated durable packaging to prevent damage during shipping and exposure to sunlight. Because board packaging has proven to be an effective solution for such issues, the board packaging industry is expected to rise rapidly in the near future. However, recent technology advancements have introduced a number of high-performance alternatives to board packaging, including eco-friendly plastics, recycled plastics, and recycled cardboard and paper. Alternative solutions like this are severely hindering the growth of the board packaging business.
The benefits of corrugated box packaging include improved durability and increased storage space, greater protection against moisture and air damage, environmental protection due to the reduction of waste, and reduced handling costs. For small to medium-sized goods, this packaging option is an ideal way to ensure that the goods reach their customers. With the right packing, goods can be safely stored away without the risk of damage or loss. Developed countries such as the U.S. are witnessing a high surge in demand for board packaging since consumers are increasingly becoming aware of eco-friendly products. Besides, the government in the U.S. is advocating the use of environmental-friendly packaging materials, which could accelerate regional board packaging market growth in the near future.
Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3646
Recently, in February 2020, Mondi plc, a paper manufacturer partnered with Carto, a Mexican corrugated packaging provider, to enter the fresh produce segment with a new avocado box.
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact Us:
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Mr. Shah
According to the Food and Drink Federation of the United Kingdom, the food and drink manufacturing sector contributes 17 percent to the economy. Furthermore, the food processing industry generated 14% of India's GDP in 2016, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). Furthermore, as the number of working women grows, so does the demand for convenience foods. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 75.9 million employed women in the United States in 2018, up from 53.6 million in 1990. Board packaging plays a significant part in the aforementioned sector, which has the potential to boost the board packaging market's growth.
Get PDF Sample Of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3646
The cosmetics industry is another important sector where board packaging has seen widespread acceptance. Various cosmetic goods necessitated durable packaging to prevent damage during shipping and exposure to sunlight. Because board packaging has proven to be an effective solution for such issues, the board packaging industry is expected to rise rapidly in the near future. However, recent technology advancements have introduced a number of high-performance alternatives to board packaging, including eco-friendly plastics, recycled plastics, and recycled cardboard and paper. Alternative solutions like this are severely hindering the growth of the board packaging business.
The benefits of corrugated box packaging include improved durability and increased storage space, greater protection against moisture and air damage, environmental protection due to the reduction of waste, and reduced handling costs. For small to medium-sized goods, this packaging option is an ideal way to ensure that the goods reach their customers. With the right packing, goods can be safely stored away without the risk of damage or loss. Developed countries such as the U.S. are witnessing a high surge in demand for board packaging since consumers are increasingly becoming aware of eco-friendly products. Besides, the government in the U.S. is advocating the use of environmental-friendly packaging materials, which could accelerate regional board packaging market growth in the near future.
Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3646
Recently, in February 2020, Mondi plc, a paper manufacturer partnered with Carto, a Mexican corrugated packaging provider, to enter the fresh produce segment with a new avocado box.
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact Us:
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights
+1 206-701-6702
email us here