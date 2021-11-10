Travel Advisory: Hartford Avenue Exit on Route 6 West Shifting Wednesday

As part of the ongoing Route 6/10 Interchange Project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) on Wednesday, November 10 will shift the location of the Hartford Avenue off-ramp for drivers on Route 6 West in Providence. The ramp will return to its original location, a few hundred feet sooner than the temporary off-ramp drivers have been using since November 2019.

The change is part of construction on Route 6 RIDOT is doing prior to the opening of the new flyover ramp from Route 10 North to Route 6 West later this fall.

RIDOT does not expect this change will cause travel delays but asks that motorists drive cautiously and reduce speed in the work zone.

More information on the Route 6/10 Interchange Project can be found at www.ridot.net/610.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Route 6/10 Interchange was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.