Former Regents Park of Boca Raton Joins CareRite Centers as The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center - DELETED

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareRite Centers, LLC has welcomed The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, formerly Regents Park of Boca Raton, to its expanding network in South Florida and across the nation. The Legacy at Boca Raton will join CareRite Centers’ Florida sister facilities in Boca Raton, Jupiter, and Miami.
Regents Park of Boca Raton’s renowned history will continue to thrive and expand in reaching new heights as The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
“Our mission is to support patients recovering from surgery or illness by providing them with the most advanced clinical competencies and the highest standards of compassionate customer service,” shared a CareRite Centers spokesperson.
“We are so proud to be in the position to motivate and remind our patients throughout their wellness journey that they can succeed and define their personal, post-recovery legacy, inspiring today’s name of The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center,” the spokesperson concluded.
CareRite Centers will also introduce their signature Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program to The Legacy at Boca Raton, the most advanced amputee support treatment protocol to-date.
Nationally referred to as The Gold Standard, CareRite Centers’ Amputee Rehabilitation Program is led by storied Paralympic Gold Medalists, Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler. The program will also guide the center in creating and ensuring a legacy of comprehensive treatment protocols that will include personal pre-operative and post-operative mentorship, and a tailored therapy treatment plan for each patient enrolled in the program. The program is exclusive to the CareRite Centers Network, and supports those both in-patient and post-discharge.
Known for providing a five-star experience that meets and exceeds all expectations, The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is proud to continue serving Boca Raton and the local surrounding communities through enhancing their accommodations and implementing innovative rehabilitation programs to optimize the short-term rehabilitation needs of those that they serve.
Reflected in their mission statement, The Legacy at Boca Raton’s employees “are the vital link and are the core of excellence in the care and compassion they are committed to; they are therefore their most precious resource.” As such, The Legacy at Boca Raton will also proudly offer their employees exclusive perk opportunities as part of the CareRite Centers Network, showcasing the importance of their team members and the legacy that they have the opportunity to create each day with their patients and residents as devoted caregivers in the community.
The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is an integral part of the local community and takes pride in their warm, home-like setting, and compassionate, dedicated team members. Like all communities in the CareRite Centers network, the uncommon denominator at The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is that every touchpoint of every experience will not only meet, but will exceed your expectations.
CareRite Centers, LLC is delighted to welcome The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center to its network! The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center welcomes community press interviews by appointment. For professionals interested in connecting for a VIP media interview, please contact Ashley Romano at (631) 617-7785 or via email at aromano@careritecenters.com.
