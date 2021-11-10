At a CAGR of 5.6%, Antioxidants Market Growth 2021 | Top Vendors Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd., BASF S.E,
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antioxidants are natural compounds that eliminate or neutralise a wide range of radicals (groups of electrons) that can harm the body in a variety of ways. Flavonoids (found in a variety of fruits, including blueberries and grapes) and vitamin E are two examples of common antioxidants.
Antioxidants also prevent free radical damage and thus reduce the risk of disease and aging. Examples of common natural antioxidants include vitamin C, vitamin E, and selenium.
The antioxidants industry is primarily being driven by an increase in the number of cases of antioxidant insufficiency. The cosmetic sector is driving up demand for the substance, as it's widely utilised in anti-aging creams, hair care products, and skin care goods. Also pushing market expansion is the increased demand for the product from the food and beverage industry to extend the shelf-life of food goods. As a result, the market for antioxidants is growing due to an increase in demand for frozen and processed foods.
The Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the growing demand for processed food products coupled with the improving standard of living of consumers. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian food processing industry accounts for 32 percent of the country’s total food market, one of the largest industries in India and is ranked fifth in terms of production, consumption, export, and expected growth. It contributes around 8.80 and 8.39 percent of Gross Value Added (GVA) in Manufacturing and Agriculture respectively, 13 percent of India’s exports and six percent of total industrial investment.
Key Developments:
1. In June 2017, PureCircle has developed the first commercially viable stevia antioxidant product which can provide food and beverage companies new access to health and wellness ingredients for their consumers.
2. In September 2017, QNet, a global direct selling company has launched an antioxidant health supplement: Nutriplus EDG3 in the Indian market through its network. EDG3 is another addition to QNet’s basked of products in the health and wellness segment which are being sold through its online channel.
3. In December 2020, Stauber Performance Ingredients, Inc. and Hawkins, Inc. together has launched Antioxidant Rich and Distinctive Functional Beverage Ingredient Pomma+ Nectar
Mr. Shah
