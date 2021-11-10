Blockchain Market Size Expected to Reach USD 60.12 Billion at CAGR of 23.3%, By 2026

Reports And Data

Blockchain Market Size – USD 7.31 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.3%, Market Trends – The rise in the trend of cryptocurrency.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of supply chain management applications integrated with blockchain technology and reduction in operational costs will fuel market growth.

The global Blockchain market is forecast to reach USD 60.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blockchain brings digital technology into real-time computing systems management. The market has the ability to change aspects of digital technology, which includes the method of conducting business, enhancing education, delivering healthcare, shopping, learning, social media, and entertainment.

Blockchain has further evolved and aids in the conduction of financial transactions. Increase in cashless payments, credit and debit cards, and card-based payment methods are dominating the market. Blockchain supports these changes by increasing the transaction processing speed and providing greater efficiency in real-time processing.

Blockchain offers a sturdy environment for sharing data in a secure way in real-time. The technology provides enhanced security to the real-time digital economic process. Blockchain in retail industries is being used by Walmart and Visa. They are using blockchain to streamline the supply chain, speed-up payments, and store records.

Blockchain significantly decreases cost by removing the “middleman” in digital marketing. In the case of search engine marketing through blockchain, website owners can save cost by removing the need for Google or Facebook or any other intermediaries.

Key participants include IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Symbiont, Huawei, Blockpoint, BTL Group, Factom, and Earthport, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Organizations are nowadays deploying smart contracts to reduce cost and avoid fraud. These contracts deployed over blockchain guarantees that contract terms and conditions cannot be modified. The technology makes it nearly impossible for any third party to alter the contract. Smart contracts held the largest market share of ~24% in the year 2018.

• Supply chain management is forecasted to record the highest growth rate of 24.1% during the forecast period. Blockchain revolutionizes retail sector supply chain management by deploying real-time digital ledger of transactions and movements for all participants in their supply chain network. Benefits gained by this will save the company’s time and money, and redefine the way of business.

• Blockchain makes it possible for retail giants to create their own brand of currency for customers to claim rewards. It can also allow brands to share those loyalty points among themselves to reward their customers. Retail and e-commerce are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

• Availability of resources and capital for the incorporation of new technologies are forecasted to drive the market growth in large enterprises. They held a larger market share of ~63% in the year 2018. High investment in research and development activities to build the best-fit technology to enhance the organization’s business is driving the market for blockchain.

• Small and medium-sized enterprises are forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period. With the fall in low infrastructure cost and growing transparency of the market, SMEs are expected to grow during the coming years.

• Infrastructure providers held a market share of ~37% in the year 2018, and application providers are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

• North America held the largest market share of ~43% in the year 2018. The region emerged as the most attractive market for blockchain owing to the high adoption of technology in banking, financial services and insurance sector, and retail and e-commerce. The highly competitive market in the region owing to the presence of major key companies is also driving the market.

Conclusively, all aspects of the Blockchain market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

