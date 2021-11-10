China Single Cylinder Diesel Engine Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate by 2027

Reports And Data

China Single Cylinder Diesel Engine Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.42% from USD 1.40 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.83 Billion in 2028

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The China Single Cylinder Diesel Engine Market is projected to reach USD 1.79 billion in 2027. The factors associated to the growth of the market include the higher adoption rate of the agricultural & non-road machineries, and a remarkable growth in the construction sectors with their increasing implementation of the single cylinder diesel engine.

Increasing adoption of agricultural machinery in China and favorable funding scenario for agricultural sector are the prime factors driving the demand for single cylinder diesel engines in China. Further, agricultural sector is the second largest consumer in terms of value due to high utilization of diesel engines in farm equipment.

Although a higher degree of growth of the electric powered propulsion & ignition systems has been encountered in the country, a considerable amount of consumers still prefer the diesel based propulsion systems owing to its higher range & operational time, inexpensive upfront cost, cheaper maintenance cost and higher power delivery, among other preferential characteristics.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly put the growth of the industry at any point in jeopardy. Significant players in the industry have faced alarming downturns, and tend to adapt strategies to support themselves in this condition. The pandemic had a significant impact on automotive, agricultural machinery, and construction equipment industries and most multinational companies in the country took up specialized channel marketing strategy discounted product offerings. However, owing to a higher emphasis on resuming all the industry verticals to its previous status, a considerable development in the market is expected in the forthcoming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Guangdong province is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.8% throughout the forecast period specially due to a higher expansion of the construction industries and smart city initiatives.

Based on engine type, the market is segmented into vertical cylinder, horizontal cylinder, evaporating water cooled and 4-stroke. The market for horizontal cylinder is estimated to reach USD 548.0 Million in 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period owing to its wide usage in agricultural machineries.

China is the China leader of single cylinder diesel engine production and is estimated to account for over 75% of the production, as of 2019. APAC excluding China held 16% of China single cylinder diesel engine. The country being an agriculture intensive economy constitutes over 17% of the consumption market in the world, which took about 17.6% of the China consumption volume in 2019.

Heilongjiang holds the largest market share of 18.7% in 2019, with the growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period. Factors like the presence of many major manufacturers of the market, extensive focus on road development, construction sculptures, and industrialization are helping in the propelling the market demand in this region.

Key players in the market include Yanmar, Kubota, Kohler, Hatz, Greaves Cotton, Shifeng, Changchai, Changfa, Golden Fiying Fish Diesel, Changlin, Lifan, Juling, Sifang, Yuchai and Sichuan Xingming, among others.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of engine type, combustion chamber, end users, applications and regional analysis.

Engine Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Vertical Cylinder

Horizontal Cylinder

Evaporating Water Cooled

4-stroke

Combustion Chamber (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Direct Injection

Swirl

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Auto Industry

Construction Industry

Power Industry

Agricultural Industry

Power Industry

Others

End Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Tractor

Engineering Machinery

Three Wheel Vehicle

Water Pumps

Air Compressors

Generator Set

Others

Regions (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Guangdong

Sichuan

Heilongjiang

Shanghai

All the other Chinese provinces

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Single Cylinder Diesel Engine Market in China Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Single Cylinder Diesel Engine Market in China Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased demand from agricultural industry in emerging countries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Increased demand of electric vehicles

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis...

