U.S. Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Surpass US$ 333.6 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.S. dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market is estimated to be valued at US$ 171.9 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market:

Rising number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as oral cancer and diabetes are at high risk of developing oral diseases, eventually driving the U.S. dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 2019-2020, oral cancer in the U.S. is the most common among the elderly, especially those over 55 who smoke and drink alcohol. Moreover, according to the same source, chronic disabling diseases such as jaw joint diseases, autoimmune conditions such as Sjögren's Syndrome, and osteoporosis affect millions of Americans and impair oral health and functioning, particularly in women.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4749

Key Market Takeaways:

The U.S. dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, owing manufacturers adopting growth strategies such as acquisition to increase product availability in new geographies, which is expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, Aspen Dental Management (ADMI) announced that they have reached an agreement with Sun Capital Partners, Inc. to acquire ClearChoice Management Services (CCMS), which provides comprehensive practical support services to the vast network of ClearChoice dental implant centers in the U.S.

Among product type, bone graft substitutes segment is expected to account for largest market share in the U.S. dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market in 2021. The growth in the segment can be attributed to increasing launch of new and advanced bone graft substitutes by the key players. For instance, in 2019, Geistlich Pharma North America, Inc. launched a line of bone harvesting and grafting instruments as well as substitutes that are used for safe and efficient collection of autogenous bone.

Based on material, collagen segment is expected to account for largest market share in the U.S. dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market in 2021. Increasing number of product launches and acquisitions by market players is expected to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Collagen Matrix, Inc., a supplier of renewable, collagen-based xenograft-derived medical devices, acquired Sunstars Degradable Solutions AG, including Sunstars’ GUIDOR branded line of bone graft substitutes and bioresorbable matrix barrier membranes. The GUIDOR products are sold worldwide for dental and surgical restoration procedures.

On the basis of application, socket preservation segment is expected to account for largest market share in the U.S. dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market in 2021. The increasing number of tooth extractions in the U.S. is expected to drive growth of the segment over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 13.5% of the population in the U.S., in the age group of above 65 years went for teeth extraction procedures due to teeth decay or gum disease.

On the basis of end user, dental clinics segment is expected to dominate in the U.S. dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of dental clinics and dental practitioners is expected to drive the growth of dental clinics segment over the forecast period as more number of dental procedures will be carried out to cope up with the increase in oral health issues.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4749

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the U.S. dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market include Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Geistlich Pharma AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Inc., BioHorizons, Inc., NovaBone Products, LLC, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Maxigen Biotech, Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical., Medtronic, and OUSIA.

Market Segmentation:

U.S. Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Product Type: Dental Membrane Resorbable Membranes Non-resorbable Membranes Bone Graft Substitutes Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Allograft Xenograft Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute

U.S. Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Material: Collagen Hydrogel Hydroxyapatite (HA) Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP) Polytetrafluoroethylene Human Cells Source Others

U.S. Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Application: Socket Preservation Ridge Augmentation Sinus Lifts Guided Bone Regeneration (GBR) Guided Tissue Regeneration (GTR)

U.S. Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By End User: Hospitals Dental Clinics Others



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Dental Membranes and Bone Graft Substitutes Market , by Product Type (Dental Membranes (Resorbable and Non-resorbable) and Bone Graft Substitutes (Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Allograft, Xenograft (Bovine Xenograft and Porcine Xenograft), and Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes)), by Material Type (Hydrogel, Collagen, Human Cells Source, Other Species, Hydroxyapatite, Tricalcium Phosphate, and Polytetrafluoroethylene), by End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

Dental Laboratories Market , by Product (Restorative, Implant, Oral Care, Orthodontic, Endodontic, and Others), by Equipment (Milling Equipment, Dental Scanners, Furnaces, Articulators, Dental Lasers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Dental Suture Market , by Product Type (Absorbable and Non-absorbable), by Material Type (Natural and Synthetic), by Technique Type (Mattress Sutures, Crisscross Sutures, Interrupted Simple Sutures, and Continuous Simple Sutures), by End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028





About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com