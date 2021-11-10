At a 6.6% CAGR, Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market Growth 2021 | Key Vendors AMCO Produce Inc., Eden Farms
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydroponic vegetables are consistently reliable, healthy, and energetic. It is an extremely easy and clean method of gardening. In traditional gardening vegetables spread out a large root system in search of water and food, however, in hydroponic system water and food are directly supplied to the roots.
Cultivating vegetables through the hydroponic method is one of the most intensive methods of crop production in the agricultural industry. This technology is used to cultivate plants in an environment that lacks soil accessibility. The cultivation process is carried out in the presence of nutrient solutions, which include water and fertilizer.
Get PDF Brochure Of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4004
Market Dynamics
Hydroponics has turned out to be one of the most extensive crop production technology where nutritionally rich crops are produced without using artificial ripening agents or pesticides. The demand for hydroponic crops is estimated to witness significant growth in the upcoming years due to larger crop yield in less time, better nutrient availability in the system, and better control of soil borne pathogens.
A rapidly growing global population and shrinking agricultural land have resulted in a global food shortage and concern over food security. According to the U.N. World Food Program, in November 2020, over 137 million people could face acute food shortages by the end of the year. This is leading to the adaption of modern technologies in agricultural practices to enhance the amount of crop production. The demand for better agricultural techniques is driving growth of the market. However producing vegetables with a hydroponic system is very expensive since it needs high energy inputs and high capital, which is acting as a main restraining factor hindering the growth of the hydroponic vegetable market. Low compatibility of growing plants such as turnips, onions, and carrots with the hydroponic system is another major restrain of the market.
This market is distributed in five regions that include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. Among these currently, Europe is estimated to hold a large share of the hydroponic vegetable market, owing to the high adoption of modern technologies in agricultural systems across countries such as Spain, France, and the Netherlands. The hydroponic vegetable market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increase of hydroponic practices in countries such as India, Japan, and China. According to Re-Nuble, an agricultural technology company, in India farmers are adapting to the hydroponic cultivation systems and the country is currently importing more than 80% of its exotic fruits and vegetables.
Competitive Analysis
Major players operating in the global hydroponic vegetable market include Freight Farms, Swissradies, Thanet Earth Ltd, StarFarm Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd., Growponics Ltd, Metazet/FormFlex BV, Hortimex Holland BV, AeroFarms, BrightFarms Inc, Edenworks, AmHydro Inc., HotiNed and Topterra Holland.
In April 2019, Signify Holdings acquired WiZ connected in an aim to establish a Wi-Fi-based smart lighting system, which will benefit the hydroponic cultivation, since the process needs artificial lightings.
Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4004
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact Us:
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Mr. Shah
Cultivating vegetables through the hydroponic method is one of the most intensive methods of crop production in the agricultural industry. This technology is used to cultivate plants in an environment that lacks soil accessibility. The cultivation process is carried out in the presence of nutrient solutions, which include water and fertilizer.
Get PDF Brochure Of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4004
Market Dynamics
Hydroponics has turned out to be one of the most extensive crop production technology where nutritionally rich crops are produced without using artificial ripening agents or pesticides. The demand for hydroponic crops is estimated to witness significant growth in the upcoming years due to larger crop yield in less time, better nutrient availability in the system, and better control of soil borne pathogens.
A rapidly growing global population and shrinking agricultural land have resulted in a global food shortage and concern over food security. According to the U.N. World Food Program, in November 2020, over 137 million people could face acute food shortages by the end of the year. This is leading to the adaption of modern technologies in agricultural practices to enhance the amount of crop production. The demand for better agricultural techniques is driving growth of the market. However producing vegetables with a hydroponic system is very expensive since it needs high energy inputs and high capital, which is acting as a main restraining factor hindering the growth of the hydroponic vegetable market. Low compatibility of growing plants such as turnips, onions, and carrots with the hydroponic system is another major restrain of the market.
This market is distributed in five regions that include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. Among these currently, Europe is estimated to hold a large share of the hydroponic vegetable market, owing to the high adoption of modern technologies in agricultural systems across countries such as Spain, France, and the Netherlands. The hydroponic vegetable market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increase of hydroponic practices in countries such as India, Japan, and China. According to Re-Nuble, an agricultural technology company, in India farmers are adapting to the hydroponic cultivation systems and the country is currently importing more than 80% of its exotic fruits and vegetables.
Competitive Analysis
Major players operating in the global hydroponic vegetable market include Freight Farms, Swissradies, Thanet Earth Ltd, StarFarm Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd., Growponics Ltd, Metazet/FormFlex BV, Hortimex Holland BV, AeroFarms, BrightFarms Inc, Edenworks, AmHydro Inc., HotiNed and Topterra Holland.
In April 2019, Signify Holdings acquired WiZ connected in an aim to establish a Wi-Fi-based smart lighting system, which will benefit the hydroponic cultivation, since the process needs artificial lightings.
Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4004
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact Us:
Coherent Market Insights
1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
United States of America: +1-206-701-6702
United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights
+1 206-701-6702
email us here