Player Tracking Market- Top Impacting Factors That Can Win the Industry Globally

The increasing demand for customized fitness activity for different players is one of the major factors driving the player tracking market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are different products that have been used by the system for obtaining advanced statistical data collection pertaining to players field performance in real time. It is used by analysts and coaches for training the team and making playing plans accordingly for the team. Key applications of this system include fitness tracking, performance tracking, fraud detection, and player safety.

There are various wearable devices that are automated to get a precise understanding of the on-field data of the players and provide significant growth opportunities for the market.

The player tracking market is segmented into component, end user, application, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further sub segmented in wearable, optical, and application. In terms of end user, it is categorized into individual sports and team sports. Individual sports are further bifurcated into golf, tennis, boxing, formula 1 sport, and others. Also, the team sports is sub-segmented into soccer, hockey, basketball, rugby, cricket, and others. On the basis of application, it is divided into fitness, performance, behavior, and player safety. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Highlights of the report:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global player tracking market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the player tracking market share is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the player tracking industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

The key players profiled in the player tracking market analysis are STATS LLC, Zebra Technologies Corp., ChyronHego Corporation, Polar Electro, PlayGineering, Sonda Sports Ltd., JOHAN Sports., Q-Track, Xampion, and STATSports Group. Current and future smart space player tracking market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

Need for advanced metrics for on-field data to train various sports athletes and rise in demand for real-time data access with the aim to improve athlete performance are the major factors that drive the growth of the player tracking market. In addition, growth in the popularity of televised sporting events and changing fan preferences fuels the growth of the market. However, lack of technology awareness in sports activities and budget constraints hamper the global market growth.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

