Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market, Top Brands, Size, Demand, Report 2021-2026

Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global personal care electrical appliances market reached a value of US$ 21.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

Personal care electrical appliances refer to various grooming products that are used for maintaining personal hygiene. These devices primarily include electric toothbrushes, plaque removers, epilators, shavers, trimmers, dryers, curlers, hair straighteners, etc. Personal care electrical appliances are available in a wide range of portable, compact-sized, and travel-friendly variants that are either electricity- or battery-operated.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report:https://www.imarcgroup.com/personal-care-electrical-appliances-market/requestsample

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Trends:

Significant growth in the consumer electronics industry is primarily driving the market for personal care electrical appliances. Furthermore, the rising consumer consciousness towards physical appearances is also propelling the product demand. Additionally, the improving consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels are further augmenting the demand for premium and advanced grooming products, such as personal care electrical appliances. In the coming years, the growing influence of social media trends and numerous celebrity endorsements will continue to drive the global market for personal care electrical appliances in the coming years.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/personal-care-electrical-appliances-market

Global Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Colgate-Palmolive Company
Conair Corporation
Helen of Troy Limited
Homedics USA LLC (FKA Distributing Co. LLC)
Johnson & Johnson
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Lion Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Shanghai POVOS Electric Works Co. Ltd.
Shiseido Company Limited
The Procter & Gamble Company

Breakup by Product:

Hair Care Appliances
Hair Dryer
Hair Straightener
Hair Styler

Hair Removal Appliances
Trimmer
Power Shaver
Epilator
Others

Oral Care Appliances
Powered Toothbrush
Oral Irrigator
Others

Breakup by Type:

Electric
Battery Operated

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

