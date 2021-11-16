Pastel Fund Services is Growing to Better Service its Clients
Pastel Fund Services has revamped its website and significantly extended its range of servicesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastel Fund Services provides independent fund administration and enhanced back-office services across the investment industry including real estate, private equity, and venture capital firms.
Those services are tailored to meet the specific needs of clients. “Our goal is to build trust, improve efficiency, enhance controls, and reduce overhead while increasing flexibility and scalability.” Pastel Fund Services uses cloud-based software to automate its operations and accounting processes. “AI and software allow us to save time, improve accuracy and customer experience”
Lori Pastel, Founder & CEO says, "I started Pastel Fund Services with smaller investment firms in mind. During my corporate years, I always found it challenging to hire and trust third party fund administrators. I realized that the industry is primarily focused on large firms with higher assets under management (AUM), leaving start-ups and smaller firms behind. Our prices are competitive enough to allow investment funds of all sizes to receive best in class fund administration services.”
Pastel Fund Services is also highly enthusiastic about digital transformation: "There is a solid offering in terms of software tools that facilitate the automation of accounting and bookkeeping processes. We have taken the opportunity to expand services in this space and it allows us to really focus on serving our clients.”
Lori Pastel has extensive experience in private equity, real estate development, wealth management, and cryptocurrencies. Prior to forming Pastel Fund Services, she held the position of Controller for Private Equity firms in Austin, Associate in the Finance Controller Group at Morgan Stanley, and Senior Fund Accountant at BNY Mellon in New York City. Lori received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Baruch College, Zicklin School of Business in New York City and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of Texas.
