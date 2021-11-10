Personal Care Packaging Market at 4.3% CAGR Between 2020 and 2027 | Top Vendors Albea Group, Amcor Ltd, Ardagh Group
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The personal care packaging industry is segmented according to material, which consists of plastic, glass, aluminum, and many others. Glass accounts for the biggest market share as it's easily cleaned, hygienic, and has a low cost. Plastic, on the other hand, is the most convenient, durable, and affordable option. It's very economical and lasts longer than glass or aluminum. Though it's relatively heavier, plastic is light and easy to handle, making it one of the preferred packaging options for cosmetic products.
Though plastic containers are quite popular, there are several disadvantages that have been pointed out by experts in the industry. They argue that the high density of plastic makes it more prone to breaking, especially with sharp objects. Another major problem with plastic is that it doesn't allow oxygen to penetrate. This can affect the shelf life of many cosmetic products, which are mainly made up of petroleum jelly, baby oil, mineral oil, and similar materials.
The increasing rate of product designing and innovation is estimated to augment the growth of the global personal care packaging market. For instance, according to TechNavio, the global personal care packaging market generates around US$ 3.91 billion. Moreover, the inclination towards personal care products among consumers is expected to drive the market growth of the global personal care packaging market.
However, there are solutions to all these problems, as plastic bottles can now be custom molded to meet specific requirements. Customized, seamless bottles and containers with custom seals provide the right solution to various challenges. These customized bottles and containers for personal care products enable skincare brands to benefit from the latest technology in packaging while maintaining the characteristic style and flair that their skincare products deserve. However, the price of raw materials that are used in the packaging and manufacturing of products is the main restraining factor, which is acting as the main threat to the growth of the global personal care packaging market. Plastic packaging materials are developed from crude oil and the void in the demand and supply of crude oil owing to economic factors is affecting the total price of the raw materials. Hence the differences in the price of raw materials are restricting the market growth.
Owing to the increase in usage of fragrances, personal care products, and cosmetics in North America, the region is witnessing high demand in the global personal care packaging market. For instance, according to research in 2018 by the Brazilian Association of the Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics, North America has the most significant cosmetic industry in the world, which generates a revenue of around US$ 89.5 billion every year. Moreover, the presence of key market players in the region is accelerating the growth of the global market. Owing to these factors, there have been significant key developments in the global market. For instance, in March 2020 Aptar developed the first certified beauty packaging from recycled plastic.
Personal Care Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
The coronavirus outbreak has led to sharpest decline in demand for certain types of packaging which has affected the personal care packaging industry. According to Coherent Market Insights, demand for luxury packaging is expected to decline owing to decreased consumer spending on such products. However, increasing demand for essential products such as hand wash, sanitizers is expected to drive demand for personal care packaging products. As crude oil prices have fallen owing to pandemic’s effect on demand, cost of oil-based raw materials such as plastic resins is expected to fall.
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Albea Group, Amcor Ltd, Ardagh Group, Bemis Company, Inc, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Gerresheimer, Heinz- Glas GmbH, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd., ITC, Koa Glass Co. Ltd, MeadWestvaco Corp, Mondi plc, Saint-Gobain, and Sonoco Products Company
