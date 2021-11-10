Growing Trend of Electric Vehicles Is Expected To Augment the Automotive Interior Leather Market Growth
Increasing demand for lightweight leather is expected to drive growth of the global automotive interior leather market during the forecast periodSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive interior leather has now become an integral a part of the automotive industry. it's utilized in the inside of a vehicle to reinforce the looks of the vehicle. the driving force and passenger can experience the feel of the leather during their time inside the vehicle. it's widely wont to enhance the aesthetics of a vehicle. Leather is widely utilized in brake handles, armrests, shift knobs & boots, consoles, infotainment center, instrument panels, steering, and interior trim applications. aside from this, it's wont to withstand several sorts of fatigue like scratches and wear & tear. The leather utilized in the automotive interior is totally different from furniture leather because low-fat alcohol is employed within the production of automotive interior leather, to form it more immune to bagging and stretching. Moreover, it provides adequate protection from the sun’s UV rays.
The global Automotive Interior Leather Market was to accounted for US$ 29,441.6 Mn in terms of value and 741.4 Mn sq meter in terms of volume in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.2% for the period 2019-2027
The increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and high-quality automotive interior leather market, especially for seats (synthetic leather), is predicted to drive the market growth. Thus, car makers are using synthetic leathers for a few interior parts like door panels and steering wheels, to satisfy the rising consumer demand. Moreover, increasing consumer preference towards comfort and styling including the security is predicted to possess a big impact on the automotive interior leather market growth. as an example , in 2018, Adient opened a cloth plant in Morocco to manufacture high-quality materials for automotive seating and other interior applications. the corporate aims to expand its foothold in southern Europe and northern Africa to serve major auto giants like Renault, PSA, Opel, Nissan, and BMW.
Increasing demand for passenger vehicles and therefore the growing trend of electrical vehicles is additionally expected to reinforce the automotive interior leather market growth. as an example , in August 2018, the japanese government planned to possess all new cars sold in Japan be electric or hybrid vehicles by 2050. Moreover, many OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) also are using synthetic and genuine leather within the interiors of luxury cars, also as in passenger vehicles. In terms of geography, the automotive interior leather market is split into six regions, like North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the center East, and Africa. Key players active within the market are focused on capacity expansion to extend their market presence. as an example , in November 2019, Scottish Leather Group planned to open a replacement production facility in Renfrewshire (Europe) to supply high-end seat upholstery.
