Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size, Trends, Demand, Share, Research Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global hydrogen peroxide market reached a value of US$ 2.94 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.
Hydrogen Peroxide Market.
Hydrogen peroxide refers to a chemical compound that occurs as a pale blue, clear liquid in its pure form. Comprising of hydrogen and water, the compound is unstable in nature as it decomposes to oxygen and water in an exothermic reaction. Since it can cause combustion when it comes in contact with organic materials, it is stored in a weak acidic solution along with a stabilizer. It is widely used as an antiseptic to heal the infection caused by burns or minor cuts. It also has strong oxidizing properties owing to which it is used as a bleaching agent in the paper and pulp industry. Apart from this, it also used for deodorizing and removing stains from clothes. Apart from this, it is employed across a vast array of industries in various products, including ear drops, toothpaste, hair relaxers and antiseptic mouthwash.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand from the paper and pulp industry. Hydrogen peroxide is widely used in the industry as a bleaching agent and in the manufacturing of chemical, mechanical and recyclable pulps. The increasing demand for high-quality, as well as recycled paper from the print media and e-commerce sites for packaging purposes, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, there is an increasing demand for this compound from the agricultural sector for improving the crop yield.
Additionally, governments of various countries are implementing stringent regulations to promote the use of hydrogen peroxide due to its eco-friendly and emission-free properties. This has led to the increasing usage of this compound for water treatment and pollution control applications, which is projected to facilitate the market growth. Hydrogen peroxide also forms a primary component in the Hydrogen Peroxide to Propylene Oxide (HPPO) technology to manufacture propylene oxide sustainably. The escalating demand for propylene oxide from the automotive, construction, and food and beverage industries is therefore expected to provide an impetus to the market growth.
Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Solvay
Evonik
Arkema
Kemira Oyj
FMC Corporation
EkO Peroxide LLC (acquired by AkzoNobel)
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
PeroxyChem LLC
Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited
Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd
BASF SE
Merck
Chang Chun Petrochemical
Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals
Hansol Chemical
Market Breakup by Application:
Chemical Synthesis
Bleaching
Disinfectant
Cleaning and Etching
Others
Market Breakup by End-Use:
Pulp and Paper
Food and Beverages
Water Treatment
Textiles and Laundry
Oil and Gas
Healthcare
Electronics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
