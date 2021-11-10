Natural Food Colors Market To Reach Around US$ 2,690.5 Million By 2027 | Top Vendors Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., Kalsec Inc.
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural food colorings refer to those colors obtained from naturally occurring plants, animals or mineral, which are capable of coloring other food, cosmetics or drugs. The term 'natural foods' colors' aptly stands true because these natural foods colors are obtained only from naturally found things like plants, fruits, vegetable, leaves, bugs, algae and so on.
These colorings are generally prepared by steeping the ingredients in hot water for some time and then rinsing them in water. If you follow this process, the food colorings are left in the final product without any further interference. These natural colorings can be added as an ingredient in your food or medicine. These natural foods colorings are not the ones obtained in factories using the chemical process. These natural foods colors are prepared by nature itself without any chemical aid. They do not require any kind of preparation. They are rich in vitamin E and essential minerals. Moreover, they help in the production of energy in your body. The vitamins and nutrients provided by the natural colorings are essential for the health and wellbeing of human beings.
Market Dynamics
Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of the organic and natural food ingredients is expected to propel growth of the global natural food colors market. Moreover, increasing demand for organic food is also expected to aid in growth of the natural food colors market. For instance, according to 2019 Organic Industry Survey by the Organic Trade Association, Organic food sales in the U.S. increased 5.9% in 2018 to reach US$ 47.9 billion and organic food sales made up 5.7% of overall food sales, which rose 2.3% in 2018.
Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the natural food colors market, owing to growing organic food business in the region. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, organic food business in India is expected to reach US$ 130 million by 2025.
Competitive Analysis
Major players operating in the natural food colors market include, GNT International B.V., Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc., Kalsec Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (LycoRed), Naturex S.A., Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Symrise AG
July 2019: GNT Group launched high-intensity blue food coloring made from spirulina, blue-green algae. It is available in both standard and micronized powder form.
