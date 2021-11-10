Automotive Diagnostics Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years by 2028

Reports and Data

The global Automotive Diagnostics Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.42% from USD 41.39 Billion in 2020 to USD 58.36 Billion in 2028

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 58.36 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing applications of cloud diagnostics, neural networks and artificial intelligence, governments initiatives, due to increasing environmental concerns, intense competition in the car manufacturing market, need for reduced recalls and warranty repairs by highlighting specific issues, offering oems a direct line of communication with the customer and rise in the use of electronics in vehicles due to digitalization and connected mobility across the automotive industry

Automotive diagnostics refers to a vehicle's reporting and self-diagnostic capability, which gives access to the vehicle owner or repair technician regarding the status of the various vehicle subsystems.

In the future, automotive diagnostics will be benefitted from AI, to produce real-time models of vehicles in order to develop preventative maintenance routines. This may be a useful tool for developers of MaaS enterprises and fleet managers, since they aim to reduce the downtime and repair costs and streamline their services. It will also be beneficial as autonomous vehicles and driverless vehicles begin to penetrate the market, since they must have integrated safety systems which ensure perfect operation.

Cloud-based systems will play a key role in the development of these systems, as data is transmitted and analyzed in real-time in the cloud.

Key participants include Snap-On Inc., Denso Corp., SPX Corp., Dg Technologies, Avl List GmbH, Actia Group SA, Softing AG, General Technologies Corp, Etas GmbH, Hickok Inc., Dsa Daten- Und Systemtechnik GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Hickok Incorporated, Actia SA, Kpit Technologies, and Snap on Incorporated., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The passenger vehicle type is going to have the highest growth in the coming years, and commercial vehicles will continue dominating the market for the next few years, due to the heavy competition among the car manufacturers. The technology allows passenger and commercial vehicle driving safer and efficient for everyone.

The growth of the exhaust gas analyzer segment can be due to the increasing implementation of stringent emission regulations and policies in several countries. Exhaust gas analysis from combustion engines help in evaluating the engine performance and diagnose problems in vehicles, which can measure the level of Carbon Monoxide (CO), Oxygen (O2), Nitrogen Oxide (NO), Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), and Hydrocarbons (HC’s) in the engine.

The growth of electric vehicles is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the adoption of the technology by many vehicle manufacturers.

The automotive diagnostic scan tool is the dominant segment of the market; which is expected to maintain the largest share during the forecast period.

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications, a wireless technology, to witness the highest CAGR of 4.42%. These are based on a Wi-Fi derivative 5.9 GHz dedicated short-range communications, particularly defined for fast-moving objects.

North America dominates the market, and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in the coming years. This is due to the fact that, North America is the hub for a number of manufacturers of the technology and aim for better infrastructure, has no budget constraints due to the region’s high income, favorable government policies and regulations for an effective transportation system.

Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth for the market by 2028. The rise in the manufacturing of automobiles and automotive workshops in organized and unorganized markets are driving the market growth in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global automotive diagnostics Market on the basis of Vehicle type, communication system, equipment type, technology type, application, offering type, propulsion types, product type and region:

Vehicle type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Commercial

Passenger

Communication system Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-To-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)

Equipment type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Exhaust Gas Analyzer

Paint Scan Equipment

Wheel Alignment Equipment

Dynamometer

Headlight Tester

Technology type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

4G LTE

3G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Offering type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Software

Hardware

Propulsion type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle

Product type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

OBD2 Scanner

Multi-System Auto Diagnostic Tool

OBDII Scanner Bluetooth Automotive ECU Coding Diagnostic Tool

OBD2 Car Code Reader /Scan Tool

OBD2 Adapter Check Engine Diagnostic Tool

Smartphone Diagnostic Tool

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hand-held scan tools

Scanners

Code Reader

Digital Pressure Tester

TPMS Tools

Battery Analyzer

Mobile device-based tools and analysis

PC-based scan tools and analysis platforms

Data loggers

Emission testing

Driver's supplementary vehicle instrumentation

Vehicle telematics

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South-east Asia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

