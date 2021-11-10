E-Commerce Packaging Market is projected to reach US$ 177.2 Billion in 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new packaging report ‘’ E-Commerce Packaging Market Report 2020-2030’’ Material (Plastic, Corrugated Board, Paper, Others), Application (Consumer Electronics, Fashion, and Apparel, Food & Beverages, Personal Care Products, Others), and Geography {North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)}.



This report evaluates the e-commerce packaging market for the period, 2020-2030. The global e-commerce packaging market is estimated to be worth US$ 42.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 177.2 billion in 2030 while growing at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The Asia Pacific dominates the global e-commerce packaging market and is anticipated to show similar trends over the forecast period. China currently holds the majority of the market share across the Asia Pacific region; however, India is projected to witness growth rates of over 20% owing to rising digital transformation coupled with rising internet and smartphone penetration across the region.

E-commerce has been designed to buy and sell goods via online services and is a fast-growing channel. E-commerce, a new distribution channel, offers new revenue pockets for the market players to reach a broader market, reduce costs, allows comparison shopping, and thus offer numerous opportunities.

Even as electronic commerce grows, it is necessary to recognize that this modern distribution channel is a logistics network that is much more complex and integrated than that of conventional brick and mortar retailers. This paradigm shift makes it essential for sustainability and optimization. As the e-commerce delivery structure evolves, packaging needs to change. Although customer demands between retail and e-commerce (fast product receipt, easy recovery, and product protection) are similar, industry responses to these needs differ.

E-commerce offers a unique opportunity to efficiently design a new packaging system for the future. The market players will understand & embrace this change which would redefine packaging and thus address the different challenges presented by the modern delivery system.

The global e-commerce packaging market is segmented as; by Material (Plastic, Corrugated Board, Paper, Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Fashion, and Apparel, Food & Beverages, Personal Care Products, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Plus Analysis of Leading Companies operating in this industry.

Some of the major companies operating in the global e-commerce packaging market are Amcor PLC, DS Smith PLC, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, WestRock Company, Sealed Air, International Paper Co., Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Company, and Graphic Packaging International, LLC, among other prominent players.

