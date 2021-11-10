Magnesium Chloride Market Share 2021 Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook By 2027

Reports And Data

Magnesium Chloride Market Size – USD 3.00 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends – The elevating demand of Magnesium Chloride as a de-icing agent

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansion of the construction sector and the continious growth of the pharmaceutical industry have resulted in boosting the Magnesium Chloride market.

The Global Magnesium Chloride market is forecast to reach USD 4.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Magnesium chloride is an inorganic compound comprising of two chloride and one magnesium ion. Salts of this compound are highly soluble in water, and its hydrated form can be extracted from sea water or brine. The compound has a wide arena of applications, which is one of the mentionable factors fostering the growth of the market. In the healthcare sector, it is used in medications as a source of magnesium ions, which are important for various cellular activities. These medications are a mineral supplement used for treating symptoms of heartburn, stomach upset, acid indigestion, and excessive stomach acid. Magnesium is also essential for the effective functioning of muscles, nerves, the heart, and bones. It has also been used in alloys and as a cathartic. In ice control, it is used for low-temperature de-icing of sidewalks, parking lots, and highways. It is one of the various substances used for wind erosion mitigation, soil stabilization, and dust control. Thus, such a wide arena of applications is supporting the growth of the industry.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable share of the sector. The market share held by this region is attributed to well-developed healthcare & pharmaceutical sector, expanding the chemical sector and high demand for de-icing agents, which supports the expansion of the industry in this region.

Top Key participants:

Israel Chemicals Ltd, K+S Kali AG, Nedmag B.V, Intrepid Potash, Inc., DEUSA international GmbH, Nikomag OJSC, Weifang Yuze Chemical Co., Ltd, Huitai Investment Group Co., Ltd, Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd, and Weifang Dongyuan Lianhai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Magnesium Chloride market held a market share of USD 3.00 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.3% during the forecast period.

In context to Form, the Liquid segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 4.9% during the forecast period, which occupied more than 36.0% of the market in 2018. The growth rate witnessed by the Liquid segment is attributed to the growing demand for the compound as an anti-icing agent wherein it is required in the liquid form. As this compound is less corrosive as compared to other substitutes like sodium chloride, it is gaining popularity as an anti-icing agent, which is contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to Type, the Anhydrous Magnesium Chloride segment held the largest market, which is expected to maintain its market dominance. By 2027, it is expected to hold more than 55.0% of the market by 2027, with a significant CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Anhydrous Magnesium Chloride segment is attributed to the elevating demand for anhydrous magnesium chloride in the construction and automotive sectors, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. The rising demand for light-weight vehicles, expansion of the construction sector, and its applicability in metal processing also contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to End-user, the Construction segment held the largest market share of more than 35.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Construction segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the construction sector and applicability of the compound in the industry in the production of glass magnesium boards, magnesia cements, foamed concrete, gas concrete, and glass-magnesium tiles based on magnesite cement.

In regards to the region, Europe is projected to witness a considerable CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 25.3% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by Europe is attributed to the rising geriatric population and the expanding pharmaceutical industry.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Magnesium Chloride market according to Form, Type, End-user, Application, and Region:

Form Outlook

Solid

Liquid

Type Outlook

Hexahydrate Magnesium Chloride

Anhydrous Magnesium Chloride

Application Outlook

Building material

Deicing agent

Food & feed

Drugs

Chemical & derivatives

Dust suppressant

Others

End-user Outlook

Construction

Chemical

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Market Report includes major TOC points:

Magnesium Chloride market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Magnesium Chloride market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Magnesium Chloride market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

