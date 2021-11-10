Immunoassay Market to Expand at a CAGR of 10% Over 2021 to 2026 - IMARC Group
IMARC Group expects the global immunoassay market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Immunoassay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global immunoassay market witnessed strong growth during 2015-2020. Immunoassay (IA) is a biochemical technique used to measure the concentration or presence of macromolecules analytes in a solution through an antibody or an antigen. The immunoassay instruments help in detecting the concentration and presence of analytes in the blood, plasma and urine samples. It plays a crucial role in clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical analysis, environmental monitoring, and security and finds application in research centers, hospitals, and laboratories.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Immunoassay Market Trends:
The rising cases of infectious diseases around the world are driving the growth of the market. Immunoassay has become an important part of the diagnostic regime for diseases, such as COVID-19, dengue, hepatitis, HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis. In addition to this, technological advancements in the field of immunoassays offering expedited results with higher efficacy, detection limits, sensitivity, and cost-efficiency are contributing to the market growth. The increasing adoption of rapid tests and point-of-care (PoC) testing for drug monitoring and alcohol abuse is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, growth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries coupled with the emerging trend of smartphone-based formats and multiplex bead assays are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Abbott
Becton Dickinson and Company
BioMérieux SA
Danaher Corporation
Merck KGaA
PerkinElmer Inc
Quidel Corporation
Siemens Healthcare Pty Ltd (Siemens AG)
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Immunoassay Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, product, application and end use.
Market Breakup by Technology:
Radioimmunoassay
Enzyme Immunoassay
Rapid Test
Others
Market Breakup by Product:
Reagents and Kits
Analyzers/Instruments
Software and Services
Market Breakup by Application:
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
Oncology
Cardiology
Endocrinology
Infectious Disease Testing
Autoimmune Diseases
Others
Market Breakup by End Use:
Hospitals
Blood Banks
Clinical Laboratories
Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
Academic Research Centers
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
