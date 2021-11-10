Microencapsulation Market Size, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High prevalence of target diseases, rising demand in pharmaceutical industry, increased demand for dietary supplement, widespread application of microencapsulation in various industries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Microencapsulation Market during forecast period.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Microencapsulation market was valued at USD 6.78 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.40 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Microencapsulation is a process in which active ingredients are coated with extremely small capsules. This technology has been used in the cosmetics industry, the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and food industries, in flavors, acids, oils, vitamins, microorganisms, among others. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic target diseases, rising demand in the pharmaceutical industry, increased demand for supplementary products, and more efficient physiological action. Increasing chronic diseases such as cancer, hypertension, and other CVS diseases is expected to fuel market growth. In hypertension, the drug is required to remain active on the administration to avoid several doses per day. Microencapsulation offers prolonged and or sustained release action, as the core material or active ingredients are coated with polymers or other biodegradable and chemically compatible coating material, which restricts the drug release for a more extended time. Reduced multiple doses have to lead to more patient compliance, which is expected to propel the microencapsulation market growth. The broader application of microencapsulation in various industries is enhancing market demand. For example, microencapsulation is widely used in the food industry for perishable products such as highly volatile foods and prevention from auto-oxidation of certain dairy products.
However, high cost in association with production or process of microencapsulation of core material and allergies associated with the material used for coating may hamper the market growth.
Key participants include BASF, Royal Frieslandcampina, Syngenta Crop Protection, Koninklijke DSM, Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise, Sensient Technologies, Lycored Corp., and Koehler Innovative Solutions
During 2019-2026, microencapsulation market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% in Asia Pacific; followed by North America and Europe, with 9.7% and 9.5% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of chronic target diseases across the globe is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period across all regions.
The physical methods segment dominates the market with highest market share in the year 2018. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2026
Based on application segment, the pharmaceutical & healthcare is expected to account for the CAGR 10.2% of the global microencapsulation market, as increased demand of masking the odor and taste of the molecule used and to provide sustained release effect
Asia Pacific is expected to account for the CAGR 11.2% of the global microencapsulation market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth due to high prevalence of target diseases, increased healthcare expenditure and high demand of fertilizers in agriculture application segment
Based on coating material polymers dominate the total market share of microencapsulation, as the polymer provide even and better coating to the granules of core material and is chemically instable
Slow rate of commercialization, high costs involved in research and development, and some allergies associated with the materials used in microencapsulation are among the key factors likely to hamper growth of the market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the microencapsulation market on the basis of coating material, method type, core material, application, and region:
Coating Material Outlook
Carbohydrates
Gums & resins
Lipids
Polymers
Proteins
Others
Method Type Outlook
Chemical Methods
Solvent Evaporation
Interfacial Cross-Linking
Interfacial Polycondensation
In Situ Polymerization
Matrix Polymerization
Physical Methods
Spray Drying
Fluid-Bed/Pan Coating
Centrifugal Extrusion
Vibrating Nozzle
Spinning Disk Microencapsulation
Physicochemical method
Ionotropic Gelation
Polyelectrolyte Complexation
Coacervation
Supercritical Fluid Technology
Core Material Outlook
Acetaminophen
Vitamin –A Palmitate
Activated Charcoal
Liquid Crystal
Potassium Chloride
Aspirin
Urease
Viable Cells of Islet of Langer Hans
Progesterone
Menthol/Methyl Salicylate Camphor Mixture
Others
Application Outlook
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
Renal Failure
CVS Diseases
Colon Disease
Diabetes
Liver Disease
Cancer
Food & Fragrances
Agriculture
Others
Regional Outlook
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Research Methodology – Microencapsulation Market
The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the Microencapsulation market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the market.
During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the Microencapsulation market.
For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and import and export data of major countries of the world, industrial production index, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the Microencapsulation market.
