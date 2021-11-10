Global Beverage Packaging Market is Projected to reach at a market value of UD$214.3 Billion by 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new report Beverage Packaging Market Report 2020-2030: Revenue Prospects by Non-Alcoholic (Mineral Water, Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD), Milk and Dairy Drinks, Juices & Smoothies, Energy & Sport Drinks, RTD Products) by Material (Glass, Plastic, Metal) by Alcoholic (Beer ,Wines, Spirits, Cider/Perry, High-strength Premixes, Low Alcoholic) by Type (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging) by Product Type (Bottle, Cans, Pouch, Carton, Caps & Closures, Bulk & Draught Packaging) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) Plus COVID-19 impact and V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Analysis



According to new report published by Visiongain, global beverage packaging market was valued at UD$133.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach at a market value of UD$214.3 billion by 2030. Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2020-2030. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% in the first half period 2020-2025 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 4.6% in the other half period 2025-2030.

The consumption of beverages is on the rise across all the developing economies. Stringent government regulations for environmental safety have placed barriers on the production and disposal of synthetic polymers like plastic. As a result, beverage manufacturing companies are focusing on innovative packaging solutions to make it more convenient for the consumers. The beverage packaging market is driven by factors like changing consumer buying behavior and the need for longer shelf-life of the products. Government and industry regulations along with the ban of certain synthetic materials used in the packaging solutions due to rising concerns about environmental sustainability lay cost pressures on manufacturers and are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of the market.

Green Packaging is in Demand

Driving beverage packaging developments are beverage companies’ responses to what consumers expect from their beverage packages. Sustainability, which stands for numerous things to different consumers, remains a key issue this year. A beverage package’s recyclability, carbon footprint or number of materials used are all factors in which interest continues to grow. Across all packaging segments, demand in the United States for green packaging, which consists of recycled content, biodegradable, and reusable packaging, is projected to increase 3.4 percent annually. Growth of green packaging is expected to outpace overall packaging, but it will remain modest due to the maturity of many products and the fact that recycled content already has a large presence in paperboard and metal packaging. The fastest-growing segments are anticipated for biodegradable plastic packaging and recycled plastic packaging. Biodegradable plastic packaging is forecast to climb nearly 13 percent per year through 2019, driven by increased price competitiveness with conventional resins, rapidly expanding capacity and lower pricing volatility than petroleum-based plastic packaging materials

Light Weighting and Using Recycled Content Gaining Importance

Light weighting and using recycled content offer beverage companies costs savings, but also are becoming a marketing message for their position on the environment. Most recently, PepsiCo’s Aquafina began to market the Eco-Fina Bottle, the lightest half-liter bottle of any nationally distributed water brand on the market, the company says. At a weight of 10.9 grams, the Eco-Fina Bottle is made with 50 percent less plastic than the half-liter Aquafina bottles produced in 2002, eliminating an estimated 75 million pounds of plastic annually, the company says. In addition to light weighting the half-litre bottle, the Eco-Fina Bottle will be produced in bottling facilities, which will reduce the product’s carbon footprint, and eliminate cardboard base pads from Eco-Fina Bottle 24-packs, which will contribute to saving 20 million pounds of corrugate

Glass Material Based Beverage Packaging

Glass packaging is widely used for beverage packaging which has been granted secure status by various authorities around the world. Beverage packaging containers are available in various forms and sizes, such as bottles, vessels, and jars. Glass packaging is used in various products, such as alcoholic, non-alcoholic, and dairy. For the global glass packaging market, the alcoholic beverage industry dominates industry in all of the above-mentioned industries. In 2019, glass was the most significant segment of materials in terms of revenues. It is used primarily for making packaging such as bottles and jars. They include alcoholic, non-alcoholic and dairy products such as spirit miniatures, spirit bottles, wine bottles, beer bottles, juice and soft drink bottles, etc. Due to the presence of numerous small and medium-sized enterprises the global market is highly fragmented in nature.

The report provides an analytical overview with detailed sales projections and analysis of the global beverage packaging market, the competitors, and the commercial drivers and restraints. It also provides an examination of national beverage packaging strategies, commercial opportunities, and future disruptive technologies.

Companies Profiled

DS Smith

Amcor

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Sonoco

Ball Corporation

Mondi Plc.

International Paper Company

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

WestRock

Stora Enso

