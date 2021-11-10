Psychic Medium Connie Elek to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEWAREN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our souls are timeless, ageless. Our physical bodies are a "shell” that dies, but our spirit (or soul) is still alive, because we are multidimensional. The soul continues to evolve each lifetime across many lifetimes.

“I've spoken to enough souls who have passed over to know that this is not just a one-shot deal,” says Connie Elek.

Connie Elek is a psychic medium, clairvoyant, empath, Reiki master, Tarot reader and angel power therapist.

Connie channels souls who have passed over to help clients find a sense of closure when a loved one has died.

“There's something about the work that I do that brings comfort and closure,” says Connie. “That's why I enjoy it so much.”

Connie says she’s had these abilities since she was very young.

“When I was a child, everyone just thought I had an active imagination,” recalls Connie. “I knew that I had abilities that other people didn't have. I knew what was going to happen before it happened.”

Today, Connie says it’s her soul's calling to help people who are in distress and in transition. Connie says she is almost always able to make contact with the deceased loved one to bring them messages of what actually happened.

“I just embrace it,” says Connie. “I want to help as many people as I can.”

The future can scary. If we don't have someone to talk to, it's difficult to take that first step toward the future. In assembling all these modalities, it's one thing to have the talent, but Connie has created structure around her abilities.

In addition to her work as a psychic medium, Connie also helps clients navigate transition in their lives, like marriage, separation, divorce, illness, death, loss of jobs, children leaving home. All are stress factors that people face every day. Some people cope better than others dealing with life's ever changing conditions.

“It's enabling people to find what is it that they love to do,” says Connie. “What are you passionate about? It doesn't matter, as long as you find joy in what it is that you're doing. For me, it's helping people.”

“I’m most proud of helping people find their passion and their joy. It's what gives me a great sense of accomplishment.”

