Affinity Group Publishing, a New Start-Up Business Unit of IPD Group, Launches 873 Asia & Middle East Publications
Affinity Group Publishing Continues Building Up Its Global Publication Network. Portfolio of News Publications Numbers 2,173
With our groundbreaking categorization of news sources we help our readers navigate the ever-deepening maze of bias and disinformation”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affinity Group Publishing, a division of the Internet Product Development Group (IPD Group) is announcing today that it has launched 873 Asia and Middle East news publications. They are powered by IPD Group’s proprietary global news indexing systems, presenting structured news content from thousands of worldwide English language sources.
— David Rothstein
These new publications cover all countries in the Middle East and Asia. They include Beijing Free Press, China Daily Sun, Australian News Journal, Egypt Political Times, Saudi Arabia Business Times, The Japanese Globe, Afghanistan News Wire, and Pyongyang Free Press. Each is dedicated to a specific topic, region, or a combination of both. Affinity Group Publishing is using proprietary tools to populate each publication with topic-relevant and engaging news articles, applying its vast experience from creating its own world-leading newswires.
David Rothstein, CEO of IPD Group, says "We are reaching deeper into affinity topic communities to present localized content from vetted sources. Our planning leads to hiring local journalists to further increase the quality of our localized news content and help the community of journalists at a time when real journalism is under duress.“
“These new publications are a proving ground for a range of our pioneering publishing models and there are many more to come," says Mr. Rothstein. "Our publications present a unique and convenient combination of 3rd-party content and links to millions of indexed news articles from across the globe. We are developing a platform for local media innovation applicable to anyone from Boston to Bangladesh. In addition, we offer unique tools for global publishers that provide added context to the news content itself."
Finally, Rothstein stated “we are looking into the future and experimenting with publishing models. With our groundbreaking categorization of news sources, we help our readers navigate the ever-deepening maze of bias and disinformation.“
About Affinity Group Publishing
Affinity Group Publishing is a new operating division of IPD Group, Inc. Its first product launch includes 2,173 global as well as U.S. publications. Over the next 90 days, hundreds of news publications covering Europe, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean will roll out, with a total of approximately 3,800+ publications launched by March 2022.
About IPD Group
IPD Group develops and owns market-leading news applications used worldwide by millions of people. It is a world-leading player in the press release distribution and newswire industries via its EIN Presswire. The company entered the press release distribution space a few years ago to provide public relations and marketing professionals, companies, associations, advocacy groups, NGOs, and government agencies with better and more modern options than its competitors. Adding a global network of publications by its Affinity Group Publishing division completes this unique ecosystem.
David Rothstein
Internet Product Development Group, Inc.
+1 202-335-9494
email us here
Affinity Group Publishing Reveal Video