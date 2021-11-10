60% of People are Now Super Cleaning to Help Prevent Spread of the Super Cold
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent research conducted by the Clean & Tidy Home Show has shown that 60% of people have now changed their cleaning regime following the emergence of Covid and a wave of a so-called Super Cold.
It has been argued that this Super Cold, which feels worse than the usual sniffles and sore throat, has emerged from extended lockdowns and social distancing, lessening our immunity and making cold symptoms feel more severe.
Out of the Clean & Tidy Home Show respondents, 57% claimed they had suffered from the Super Cold.
You can help stop the spread and reduce risk of infection by stepping up the level of disinfection in your household. Here are the Clean & Tidy Home Show’s top cleaning tips to help prevent the spread of infection:
Don’t forget your phone and remote control: Cold, flu and other germs can survive on hard surfaces for days and sometimes weeks at a time. Use bleach-based or disinfectant products on all surfaces, including doorknobs, bannisters, kitchen and bathroom surfaces, mobile phones, tablets, computer keyboards, television remotes and refrigerator door handles.
Get a load on: Washing all your bedding seems an obvious thing to do, but don’t forget shared blankets, towels and stuffed animals.
Wash your hands: Since the pandemic, we’re all used to washing our hands more frequently. However, many people don’t think about washing their hands after cleaning. If you’ve been gathering up laundry or sorting out toothbrushes, you’ve been exposed to potential super cold contamination. If in doubt, wash your hands.
Know your onions: It may be an Old Wives’ Tale, but it is believed that having raw onions in your rooms can ‘soak up’ and prevent bacterial and viral infections. 8% of the Clean & Tidy Home Show respondents believed that placing a raw onion in a room can help prevent and cure colds and flu. Who knew?
Commercial reassurance
Commercial reassurance

The Clean & Tidy Home Show team applauds the efforts made by commercial venues, who we feel have stepped up to the mark when it comes to cleaning to prevent infection. At ExCeL London, where the Clean & Tidy Home Show takes place on 8th and 9th October 2022, cleaning teams have been trained to deliver enhanced cleaning. All touchpoints, as well as seating in conference and meeting areas, are regularly wiped with chlorine-based cleaning fluid. All bathrooms are checked and maintained by a dedicated team of cleaners. Specific waste management procedures are in place to manage the safe disposal of PPE and testing materials and hand sanitiser stations are also located throughout the venue, as expected.
