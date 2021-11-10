Military Robots and Autonomous Systems Market Report – Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2030

Military robots and autonomous systems market 2021–2030 analysis by Allied Market Research. The global market segmented by type, end user, propulsion type.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Robots and Autonomous Systems Market Outlook 2030 -

Military robots are autonomous robots or remote-controlled mobile robots designed for military purposes, ranging from transportation to search & rescue and strike missions. Some of these robotic systems are already in use, and several such robots are under development. These military robots and autonomous systems which are still in the prototype stage are far more proficient, logical, and autonomous than those currently deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan. Military robots will be able to take on a broader range of battlefield roles as new add-ons are developed. Currently, the U.S. military is the largest user of these robots, however, countries such as China and Russia are investing billions in robotics R&D, allowing them to narrow the gap with the U. S. The governments of various nations are constantly investing in automation technology for surveillance services by adopting military robots to strengthen their defense power as they play an important role in strengthening the security at national borders, surveillance in the sky, water, and on the ground along with performing dangerous military tasks that human soldier would find difficult.

Browse Full Report with TOC @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-robots-and-autonomous-systems-market-A13479

The key players analyzed in the report include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, AeroVironment, Inc., IRobot, Boston Dynamics, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd, and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a multi-level impact on global economies. The global manufacturing of components and systems of and their assembly lines have been moderately impacted since the supply of military robots is of prime importance for applications such as explosive ordnance disposal and my clearing. Resuming manufacturing and delivery of military robots is dependent on the exposure level of COVID-19 in country the level at which manufacturing operations are running, and import-export regulations, among other factors. Although companies may continue to accept orders, delivery schedules may not be fixed. As a result of the COVID-19 crisis many countries have reduced their overall defense budgets. According to industry experts, defense departments are likely to focus more on sectors of high importance to national security, while budgets for research and non-critical sectors will be reduced temporarily. However, in contrast to other countries, countries like the U.S., China, and some European countries have increased their planned defense spending during this time.

Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13848

Top Impacting Factors

Increase in the use of robots in areas affected by chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attacks, rise in demand for AI-based robots, and technological development drive the market growth.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) reliability, and hardware & software malfunctions are expected to hamper the market growth.

Growth in demand for robots in rescue operations and development of fully autonomous unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs can be seen as market investments opportunities.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13848

The Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems Market Trends are as Follows:

Increasing Use of Robots in Areas Affected by Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Attacks

Robots are helpful in uncertain and extreme environments. They can perform inspection and surveillance tasks within minutes and are extremely effective in nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare scenarios. For instance, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in 2011 had disastrous consequences for Japan. This led to the use of robots for clearing debris caused by this nuclear meltdown, controlling the spread of radiation, and shutting down the nuclear reactor. Various PackBot robots were used to capture images of the affected areas to assess the aftermath of the disaster, as the areas surrounding the plant were extremely hazardous for humans. The deployment of robots in affected areas enabled quick inspections beyond the line of sight.

Development of Fully Autonomous UGVs

Fully autonomous unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) equipped with artificial intelligence and the ability to carry out operations with minimum human intervention are being globally developed. The use of these robots by defense forces is expected to improve their combat capabilities. Several countries defense departments planning to procure unmanned ground vehicles to strengthen their military. For instance, FLIR Systems, Inc. announced, in June 2020 that the U.S. Army and Navy had ordered more than 160 Centaur unmanned ground vehicles, as well as related spares and accessories. Moreover, R&D is being conducted to develop autonomous weaponized ground systems to ensure the safety of defense personnel on battlefields. For instance, the Tank Automotive Research Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC) of the U.S. Army is working on a 30-year ground vehicle strategy to design, develop, and introduce scalable autonomous ground vehicles to support the military forces of the country. U.S. Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC) is considering a wide range of use cases for the autonomous vehicles’ development, including unmanned tanks that are capable of performing screening operations and unmanned helicopters of delivering unmanned ground vehicles in dangerous environments.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global military robots and autonomous systems market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the global military robots and autonomous systems market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the global military robots and autonomous systems market.

The report provides a detailed global military robots and autonomous systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.



