Blue Hydrogen Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Key Players Analysis By 2027

Market Size – USD 816.5 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.8%, Market Trends – Higher usage of blue hydrogen in the power generation

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Blue Hydrogen Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.48 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include growing demands for the clean hydrogen energy with low carbon content, blue hydrogen as an enabler of the green hydrogen, increasing usage of hydrogen fuel as an active propulsion system in automotive industry, and increasing usage of the hydrogen as an active energy source.

The report on the global Blue Hydrogen market projects exponential growth over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 14.8%, to attain a valuation of USD 2.48 billion by 2027. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2020-2027 as the forecast timeline. The report offers strategic recommendations to the key stakeholders and investors to help them ascertain maximum returns on their investments and formulate new strategic business plans. The report covers the estimation of key market players, emerging new players, and regional analysis to offer a better understanding of the Blue Hydrogen market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In July 2020, Equinor, a Norway-based petroleum refining company, revealed a major project in the hydrogen generation coupled with carbon capture with storage system. The aim of the project is to produce blue hydrogen using natural gas with the associated CO2 captured and safety storage of the same.

A shift in renewable power sources has helped the market grow drastically as the blue hydrogen works as an initiator of the green hydrogen and its proper commercialization in the future. Portable power, storage based power especially for the automotive & domestic electricity generation are some of the market propellers. The Power Generation in the End-Use Vertical segment is growing at a CAGR of 17.3% throughout the projected era.

North America owing to its leading investment in the electrification & renewable power generation sources, along with a higher thrust on the alternative propulsion system for the automotive especially in the United States is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

Key players in the market Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Hydrogenics, Siemens, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., Equinor, CertifHy Canada Inc., Green Hydrogen Systems, and Uniper SE, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Blue Hydrogen Market on the basis of Technology, End-Use Verticals, and Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Autothermal Reforming (ATR)

Gas Partial Oxidation (GP)

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

Power Generation

Chemical Industries

Petroleum Refinery

Others

Regional Analysis:

According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further provides insight into the regions dominating the market and is expected to lead the market in the coming years. The report also discusses the growth rate and market size of each major region for the forecast period. It also covers production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, current and emerging trends, import/export, and the presence of key players in each region.

In-depth Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Blue Hydrogen Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Blue Hydrogen Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on low carbon hydrogen threshold



4.2.2.2. Blue hydrogen working as an enabler of the green hydrogen



4.2.2.3. Huge growth in hydrogen fuel based power generation systems



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Key Coverage of the Blue Hydrogen Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Blue Hydrogen market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Blue Hydrogen market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or to request customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

