Personal Care Packaging Market Size 2028 | Industry Growth and Demand Forecast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for cosmetics & personal grooming products globally, and inclining adoption of clear and natural packaging materials are key factors driving personal care packaging market revenue growth.

The global personal care packaging market size is expected to reach USD 40.15 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for cosmetic products such as nail paints and perfumes is expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, increasing focus on attractive appearance of personal care products, emergence of state-of-the-art processes to manufacture flexible packaging, need to reduce consumption of raw materials, and high demand for bio-plastic to improve packaging performance are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

However, use of plastics for manufacturing packaging items and volatile prices of raw materials required to produce packaging products are factors that could restrain market revenue growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, Saint-Gobain SA, Bemis Company Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, Albéa Services SAS, Ampac Holdings LLC, Gerresheimer AG, and AptarGroup.

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting global market growth. The global Personal Care Packaging market is projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2021 and 2028. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products, environmental impact due to carbon emissions are few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting market growth.

The report offers in depth insight about prominent players in the market, their market position, global and financial standing, license agreement, brand promotions and product portfolio. The global Personal Care Packaging market is highly competitive and consist of various key players at global and regional levels. These players are adopting various strategies like joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and new product launches to strengthen their market position.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global personal care packaging market based on product type, materials type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Bottles

Jars

Cans

Tubes

Pouches

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Skin Care

Oral Care

Hair Care

Cosmetic

Bath & Showers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Bottles segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, owing to many benefits of using bottles as cosmetic product packaging such as high tensile strength, versatility, package integrity, and non-reactive with content.

Paper segment is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Paper packaging offer various properties such as recyclability, reusability, high mechanical strength, printability, lightweight, and wide availability. In addition, high demand for eco-friendly products is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment in the upcoming years.

Cosmetics segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Constantly rising demand for cosmetics, increasing focus of the fashion industry to use online platform in order to increase sales, and rapidly growing e-Commerce sector, especially in developing countries are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. The market in Unites States is expected to be contribute major revenue share in North America market, as it is a manufacturing hub of cosmetics and personal grooming products. Additionally, increasing online sales of these products and expansion of e-Commerce channels is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key Questions Answered in this Research Study:

What is the global production, production value and consumption value?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the market? How are their operating situation?

What are the types and applications of market?

What is the market share value of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment?

What is the manufacturing process?

What will be the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

