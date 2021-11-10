Phosgene Market Size, Company Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2021–2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Phosgene Market Size – USD 4,433.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – The rising demand for Phosgene in the Specialty Chemicals

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for agrochemicals, the elevating demand for Phosgene from specialty chemicals, and the increasing demand for bedding and furniture have resulted in boosting the Phosgene market.

The Global Phosgene Market is forecast to reach USD 6,389.0 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Phosgene can be defined as an organic compound with the chemical formula COCl2. In regards to its traits, it is colorless; in low concentrations, its scent is similar to freshly cut hay or grass. The organic compound is an important industrial building block, in particular for the manufacturing of polycarbonate plastics and urethanes. However, it is highly poisonous and became used as a chemical weapon for in World War I, wherein it was accountable for 85,000 deaths. Along with its industrial manufacturing, in a limited amount, it occurs from the disintegration and the combustion of organochlorine compounds. Industrially, the compound is produced by passing chlorine gas and purified carbon monoxide through a layer of porous activated carbon that acts as a catalyst. When chlorinated hydrocarbon compounds are exposed to high temperatures, the organic compound can also be formed. Substances that are, at times, created or used industry that contain the elements carbon, hydrogen, and chlorine are chlorinated hydrocarbon compounds. The significant portion of phosgene is to produce isocyanates, the most essential being methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) and toluene diisocyanate (TDI). These are precursors to polyurethanes. Thus, the wide arena of application and expanding end-user industries are supporting the growth of the sector.

In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuous expansion of the healthcare sector, rising demand for the compound from the chemical, which is supporting the expansion of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The following are the key industry participants:

BASF SE, Dow Chemical, Covestro, Rubican, PPG Industries, Mitsui Chemical, Yantai Wanhua, Huntsman, VanDeMark Chemical Inc., and Vertellus Holdings LLC.

Segmentation:

Types:

Isocyanates

Chloroformates

Carbamoyl Chlorides

Others

Application:

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (Mdi)/ Polymeric methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (PMPPI)

Toluene Diisocyanate

Polycarbonate resins

Others

The following are the leading regions of the global Phosgene market:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Phosgene market held a market share of USD 4,433.9 Million in the year 2020 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

In context to Derivatives, the Chloroformates segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 20.0% of the market by 2028. The agriculture sector, associated elevating demand for insecticides and its applicability in these products is resulting in the increasing demand for this derivative of the organic compound, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to Application, the Polycarbonate resins segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 25.0% of the market by 2028. The traits of this resin-like heat resistance, toughness, and dimensional stability have resulted in its growing popularity in industrial uses requiring superior shock absorption, lightweight like in the automotive sector.

In regards to End-use, the Agrochemicals segment held a considerable share of the market of more than 25.0% in 2020, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The continuous expansion of the agriculture sector and applicability of the organic compound in insecticides contributes to the market share held by this segment.

